7 Products for the Perfect At-Home Pedicure for Busy Parents
A few key tools and some very cool nail colors are all it takes to flaunt on-trend toes this summer. (Now if you can just find a kid-free moment...)
Soften Up With a Foot Soak
"Soaking for 15 minutes will make shaping your nails so much easier," says Marcela Correa, a licensed medical pedicurist at Medi Pedi NYC. To achieve relaxation vibes and prep your toenails at the same time, fill the bottom of the tub or a basin with warm water and a sprinkle of Naturally London Exhale Detoxifying Foot Soak With Moringa Oil. The blend contains a spot-on mix of sea salt, Epsom salt, lemongrass, and mint.
Try a Mask
Let's forgive our feet for looking a little rough around the edges after treading barefoot at home for a year and then spending all summer in flip-flops. "While freeing, it creates a recipe for dry, cracked heels," Correa says. To help take soles from scaly to smooth, consider slipping them into the Sally Hansen Hydrating Foot Mask Treatment. The single-use booties (leave them on for 15 minutes) are filled with a lotion rich in shea butter and macadamia oil for a solid dose of moisture.
Use the Right Tool
Always remember Nail Care 101: Clip toenails straight across to avoid ingrown nails, says Correa, who recommends a straight-edged clipper for the job like Tweezerman Stainless Steel Toenail Clippers.
Ace Your Base
It's an extra step, but painting nails with a base coat, like the Peacci 2-in-1 Base Coat, will make your pedicure efforts last even longer. The clear formula gives something for the lacquer to grip onto and can also help strengthen your nails.
Swipe Across Dry Patches
This mess-free Olive & June Heel Balm is a do-it-all salve for foot problems. Rub the hydrating coconut and jojoba-oil stick onto cracked heels, peeling cuticles, and dry skin for a quick daily assist with hydration and repair.
Nail the Bold Summer Shade
Do you tend to freeze whenever it's time to choose a color? Here's a cheat sheet.
Given that toenail polish sometimes seems to last as long as the Jurassic period, it's smart to select a shade you'll still like in a month. "Maybe it's the celebratory vibes of this summer in particular," says celebrity manicurist Mar y Sol Inzerillo, "but the biggest hues this season are bright, bold, and happy." A coral, such as (1) Essie Nail Polish in Love-All Game, looks amazing on all skin tones, per Inzerillo. She also loves a mustard, like (2) OPI Nail Lacquer in Marigolden Hour for a pedi paired with a white or pink mani. Or if you're a neutral fan, try a tan, such as (3) OPI Nail Lacquer Polish in El Mat-adoring You, on hands with a teal, like (4) Essie Nail Polish in Main Attraction, on toes. Apply two thin coats of your chosen color, then seal with a top coat.