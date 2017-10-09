Parents Latina's 2019 Mom-Approved Beauty Awards

By Shannon M. Bauer
Updated October 10, 2019
Ari Michelson
Consider the 50 Latina moms on our beauty testing panel your new BFFs—they dabbed on, blended, and swiped hundreds of new products to find these 21 winners. Check out their picks for best skin, hair, and makeup products of the year.
Best Skin Cleanser

Moms loved the “cream texture” of the “gentle” Mary Kay Naturally Purifying Cleanser, which contains soothing floral water and sweet almond oil.

Best Skin Serum

Our testers deemed L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 10% Pure Vitamin C Concentrate “perfect.” It’s “easy to apply,” and it “made my skin glow.”

Best Skin Moisturizer

The “peachy tint” of Garnier SkinActive Glow Boost Illuminating Moisturizer gave a “bright,” “glowy finish” to dull skin, making testers look refreshed.

Best Night Cream

Like a tall glass of water for your skin, Dove DermaSeries Overnight Face Cream provides a “hydration boost.” One tester said “this was the best product to apply after exfoliating.” Two-minute facial, FTW!

Best Eye Treatment

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Eyes is everything you want in an eye cream: “fast-absorbing,” “lightweight,” and “super soothing” to dry undereyes.

Best Face Mask

A clay mask that comes in a stick? Genius! Swiping on an Olay Masks Clay Stick “doesn’t cause a mess like a typical mask can” and “feels so good on your face,” said our mom testers.

Best Foundation

Mamas loved that L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation was “matte but not flat.” It offered “great coverage” and yet “blended seamlessly with skin.”

Best Concealer

With a whopping 50 shades to choose from, each of our testers found her match in Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer. One mom said, “Even with no other makeup on, I love how awake I look.”

Best Blush

Besides getting a gorgeous peach flush on their cheeks, testers also liked applying the creamy Nudestix Nudies Bloom to their eyelids and lips. The built-in brush made it “so easy to blend.”

Best Highlighter

The “pretty shimmer” of Caí Para Mi Highlighter “accentuated cheekbones” and delivered what one tester described as a realistic “Caribbean glow.”

Best Eyeshadow

A range of “gorgeous mattes and shimmers” guarantees that the Stila Cosmetics Eyes Are the Window Shadow Palette in Hope is “versatile” enough to go from meetings to the playground.

Best Eyeliner

Neutrogena Precision Liquid Eyeliner has a “fine tip” that “glided smoothly across lids,” making it easy to sketch a dramatic liner look.

Best Mascara

As soon as testers discovered that castor oil—Abuela’s go-to—was the hero ingredient in GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara With Castor Oil, they knew it would “condition lashes.” Plus, the formula “lengthened” and “volumized” in just two strokes.

Best Eye Brow Styler

The small wand on Almay Brow Styler adds “natural” color and hold “without a too bold, drawn-on effect.”

Best Lipstick

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick was a win-win for moms: It was “as creamy and comfortable as lip balm” to apply and made them “feel incredibly sexy.”

Best Shampoo

Moms were impressed by the ingredient lists (aloe, coconut water, passion-fruit extract) and the “tropical aroma” of Maui Moisture Lightweight Hydration + Hibiscus Water Shampoo. It made hair feel “soft” and “shiny.” Plus, “no tangles.”

Best Conditioner

Herbal Essences Sulfate Free Honey & Vitamin B Conditioner delivers “supreme moisture.” “It made even my very thick hair feel manageable and soft,” said one mom.

Best Dry Shampoo

You really can get that “just-washed-hair look” with a spritz of Batiste Hydrating Dry Shampoo. Bonus: It gives hair “tons of volume” and a “light scent.”

Best Curl Cream

There was a loooong list of positives that gave Briogeo Curl Charisma Chia + Flax Seed Coil Custard a top rating. “Tons of moisture,” “added shine,” “a weightless, no-residue finish” … Our moms went on and on.

Best Anti-Frizz Cream

TRESemmé Between Washes Smooth Renew Anti-Frizz Cream quickly became a staple for many of our testers, including a mom with “superlong, mixed-texture hair” who reported that it tamed her flyaways.

Best Hair Mask

The greatest endorsement for OGX Extra Strength Hydrate & Repair + Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Mask? After trying it for one month, a tester said she already needed to buy more of the deep-conditioning treatment.

