16 Green Beauty Products Brought to You by Mom Bloggers
Shani Darden
The celebrity aesthetician, skin-care expert, and brand founder started paying more attention to which products she used on her skin when she was pregnant with her first daughter. “It’s a win-win to find clean ingredients that deliver results,” Darden says.
1. “The Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Primer is by far the best I have ever tried. It makes my lashes long and full but still keeps them looking natural.”
2. “The most important thing you can do for your skin: sunscreen. I love Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 With Sunflower Extract because it’s hydrating yet doesn’t clog my pores.”
3. “Vitamin C and pineapple extract in Garnier Green Labs Pinea-C Brightening Serum Cream help even out skin tone. The formula also has an SPF of 30 and biodegradable packaging, and it’s dye- and paraben-free.”
4. “My Shani Darden Cleansing Serum has a low lather, so it cleanses deeply without leaving skin dry or tight. It also contains oat-bran extract to bolster the skin barrier and hyaluronic acid to plump it up.”
Tara Foley
Founder of clean-beauty retailer Follain and mom of two, Foley is working to make the world of green beauty more understood and accessible. Her top tip: “Rather than completely overhauling your routine, switch one product at a time as they run out.”
5. “Mom life means my skin-care routine is the time I get to be by myself. I prioritize using my Follain Firming Serum, which has bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative, and niacinamide to target fine lines.”
6. “Best-seller Innersense Organic Beauty Hydrating Hair Masque is full of luxe oils like tamanu and monoi, and free of silicones and synthetic fragrances.”
7. “Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 is a must-have: It provides mineral sunscreen and a hint of coverage, with no silicones, oil, fragrance, or dyes.”
8. “The 100 percent natural Saie Tinted Dew Balm leaves a rose-gold sheen on my cheekbones that looks really beautiful, even on minimal makeup days. Plus, the tube is made of sugarcane.”
Kahlana Barfield Brown
Scroll through the fierceness that is her Instagram feed and you can see how Barfield Brown, a mom of two, has built a community of fellow beauty fanatics. “To me, great clean-beauty products embrace effective natural ingredients,” she says.
9. “Before I apply my signature red lip, I scrub off dead skin and create a smooth surface with the plant-based, food-grade Bite Beauty Agave+ Weekly Vegan Lip Scrub.”
10. “When I have time at night, I double cleanse. First, I apply a cleansing oil to my dry skin and wipe it off, then I wash with this sulfate-free Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser.”
11. “I love supporting Black-owned businesses! Organic Bath Co. Zesty Morning Organic Body Butter contains orange, lemon, and grapefruit essential oils that have the most gentle scent and leave my skin feeling so nice.”
12. “Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer keeps my foundation in place without causing it to get dry or cakey. It’s super long- wearing, vegan, and paraben-free.”
Kate Sandoval Box
As Parents’ beauty director, Sandoval Box’s job is to test products. “The ones that stand out work really well, contain proven ingredients, and strive to protect our planet,” she says. “All four of these have been in my rotation for months.”
13. “My strands are noticeably less damaged thanks to vegan, plant-powered Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment, which comes in recycled packaging.”
14. “Look at the iPhone level sleekness of this Dove 0% Aluminum Refillable Deodorant. I plan to refill mine with Dove’s moisturizing formula for life.”
15. “If you have acne, try Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen, a reef-safe SPF 32 mineral that contains a probiotic to clear and soothe skin. It’s so easy to blend too.”
16. “The aloe in Herbal Essences Eucalyptus + Potent Aloe Sulfate Free Shampoo is sustainably sourced in Mexico and makes my hair silky and manageable.”
This article originally appeared in Parents magazine's April 2021 issue as "Natural Beauty Stars."