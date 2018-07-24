16 Green Beauty Products Brought to You by Mom Bloggers

@shanidarden

The celebrity aesthetician, skin-care expert, and brand founder started paying more attention to which products she used on her skin when she was pregnant with her first daughter. “It’s a win-win to find clean ingredients that deliver results,” Darden says.

1. “The Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Primer is by far the best I have ever tried. It makes my lashes long and full but still keeps them looking natural.”

2. “The most important thing you can do for your skin: sunscreen. I love Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 With Sunflower Extract because it’s hydrating yet doesn’t clog my pores.”

3. “Vitamin C and pineapple extract in Garnier Green Labs Pinea-C Brightening Serum Cream help even out skin tone. The formula also has an SPF of 30 and biodegradable packaging, and it’s dye- and paraben-free.”

4. “My Shani Darden Cleansing Serum has a low lather, so it cleanses deeply without leaving skin dry or tight. It also contains oat-bran extract to bolster the skin barrier and hyaluronic acid to plump it up.”