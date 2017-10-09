Budget-Friendly Drugstore Beauty Products That Experts Love
The Pro: Lacy Redway
Nexxus celebrity hairstylist @lacyredway is known for creating runway-ready looks for all hair textures. Her cool braids and curls for Anne Hathaway, Tracee Ellis Ross, and many others have quickly shot her to the top of Hollywood.
Styling Wand
Kristin Ess Hair Soft Wave Pivoting Wand: “Chic-looking, and it performs just as well as my most expensive one.”
Hair Treatment
Nexxus Keraphix Damage Healing Hair Reconstructing Treatment: “Nexxus is the most underrated drugstore line for color-treated and curly-hair types. And this smoothing keratin treatment is a steal.”
Tip: Healthy hair starts at the scalp. Shampoo twice before starting this treatment.
Dry Shampoo
Dove Care Detox and Purify Dry Shampoo: “It’s so good at soaking up oil that you can push second-day hair into third- or fourth-day hair.”
Lotion
Jergens Deep Restoring Argan Lotion: “I wash my hands all the time, so I truly cannot live without this lotion to keep them moisturized.”
The Pro: Gita Bass
Scroll through New York City makeup artist @gitabass’s feed and you’ll see drugstore faves mixed with high-end picks to create beautiful, wearable looks on clients like Tina Fey and Debra Messing.
Eye Shadow Palette
Flower Beauty Shimmer and Shade Eyeshadow Palette in Sugar Rush: “The shadows are easy to apply and don’t crease even after a long day.”
Sheet Mask
St. Ives Glowing Sheet Mask: “Stock up on sheet masks! For only a few dollars, your skin gets an intense hydration boost.”
Make-Up Wipes
Simple Micellar Make-Up Remover Wipes: “I buy these over and over again because I use them on everyone!"
Lipstick
NYX Suede Matte Lipstick: "The range of shades in this supersaturated lipstick line is amazing. Since you can’t swatch at the drugstore, take the lipstick near a window to be sure you like how it looks in daylight.”
The Pro: Laurel Geraghty, M.D.
Magazine editor turned Oregon dermatologist @doctorlaurelg offers info on innovative ingredients and sun safety while giving followers a peek into her busy mom life.
Body Spray
Aquaphor Healing Ointment Body Spray: “There’s no better skin protectant, moisturizer, or soother for dry lips, chapped hands, or cuts.”
Moisturizing Cream
Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream: “This cream is like my morning coffee. I become cranky—and itchy—if I don’t use it daily. I love how the blend hydrates my dry, sensitive skin.”
Serum
La Roche-Posay Anthelios AOX Daily Antioxidant Face Serum with Sunscreen SPF 50: “I’m always excited to see sunscreen innovations, like this serum. Texture is so important when it comes to finding a sunscreen you’ll use year-round."
The Pro: Bridget Brager
Cool-girl waves and killer bangs are @bridgetbragerhair’s signature look. The Insta feed of the Herbal Essences ambassador is full of fun shots of devoted clients such as Natalie Portman and Sarah Paulson.
Shampoo and Conditioner
Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo & Conditioner: “The brand is tried-and-true for treating the scalp, which is so important for healthy hair growth.”
Hair Towel
Turbie Twist Super-Absorbent Microfiber Hair Towel: “Ideal for curly and textured hair, this quick-dry turban removes water without creating frizz or ruining the pattern of your curl.”
Curl Scrunching Gel
Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Scrunching Gel: “This is a great frizz controller. It keeps hair tame without making it feel crunchy.”
Lip Color
Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick: “When I’m at the store, I often end up impulsively buying lipstick. These tinted balms are my faves.”
The Pro: Lauren Andersen
To follow celebrity makeup artist @laurenandersen means to fall in love with her stunning bold lips and her adorable 10-month-old son. She also posts awesome ideas for glowy skin and smoky eyes.
Nail Polish
Essie Nail Polish in Reign Check: “It’s fun to experiment with trendy nail colors on my toes because I keep the rest of my makeup so simple.
Mascara
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara: “A swipe creates full lashes without clumps.”
Brow Tint
Maybelline New York Tattoo Studio Brow Tint Pen: “It’s foolproof for defining and adding color.”
Airbrush Makeup
Sally Hansen Salon Airbrush Legs Makeup: “I use this to lightly tan and smooth imperfections.”