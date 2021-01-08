5 Best Dry Shampoos and Conditioners for Busy (AKA All) Parents

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Parents staffers put 12 top dry shampoo and conditioners to the test and these were their favorite formulas for hectic mornings.

For some of us, our hair texture simply doesn't need a daily shampoo. For others, our hair does need it, but super-demanding days don't allow it. Happily, there's an option to re-create a just-washed look for every texture.

If you have greasy hair, dry shampoo will coat your roots to soak up excess oil and add oomph. Aim it at your roots from 6 inches away to prevent white splotches. If you have dry, curly hair, opt for a dry conditioner to add hydration, shine, and a nice scent. Parents staffers put 12 formulas to the test. And the winners are...

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Garnier Fructis Best for Volume Shop It Garnier Fructis Texturizing Invisible Dry Shampoo Dry shampoos use powders, such as the rice starch in this formula, to absorb grease and give strands a lift. Testers liked that this tropical-scented spray gave a wash-day freshness. Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Dove Best for Dark Hair Colors Shop It Dove Care Between Washes Go Active Dry Shampoo The moisture-soaking powder is so fine that it stayed invisible, even when testers sprayed it directly at a black T-shirt. Their hair stayed degreased all day. Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Living Proof Best for Extra-Greasy Roots Shop It Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo This stuff is like the Magic Eraser of dry shampoos: Sweaty workout buns and hair past its wash-day prime didn’t stand a chance. The formula has a cleaning technology that sops up dirt, oil, and odor so hair becomes cleaner as you spray. Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pantene Best for Oily Curls Shop It Pantene Cheat Day Dry Shampoo Foam Curly-haired moms could finger-comb this whipped foam through roots without disrupting their curl pattern. Then they added a bit more to strands to tame frizz. Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Drybar Best for Dry Curls Shop It Drybar Detox Dry Conditioner Testers aimed this argan-oil and mango-butter formula at mid-lengths and ends to moisturize and soften coils—and infuse them with an addictive jasmine-vanilla scent.