6 Choices for Hair Removal—and the Best Products For It
If you’ve let your body hair grow and you’re good with it, more power to you! But if you’re wanting to get back to a removal routine, read on for tools that will make the job easier, plus tips from dermatologists, just in time for the mother of all hairless hassles: beach season.
A Thorough Scrub
Exfoliating is helpful before any hair removal method. It scrubs away the dry dead skin cells that would otherwise prevent a smooth finish. Sugar crystals in Tree Hut Tropic Glow Firming Sugar Scrub do the job nicely, while the sweet almond and sandalwood scent conjures up a beach escape.
The Ultimate Bikini-Line Tool
This Fur Trimmer is the Tesla of trimmers: It has multiple blades, four guide lengths, and an LED spotlight. And because it’s waterproof, you can take it into the shower, then store it on its charging base until next time.
An At-Home Peach-Fuzz Solution
Dermaplaning, a spa treatment that removes peach fuzz or stray brow, lip, or chin hairs while exfoliating the top layer of skin, is easy to do at home with the Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning Tool. Glide the single-edge blade along the contours of your face at a 45-degree angle to safely lift away hair for glowier skin.
The All-in-One Wash
Gillette Venus 2-in-1 Cleanser + Shave Gel doubles as body wash and shaving cream and, unlike some washes, is gentle enough for lady bits because it’s fragrance-free and pH-balanced.
This Dream Cream
The stinky, burning depilatory creams you remember from years past have undergone a welcome upgrade. Smooth a thick layer of Nair Bladeless Shave Whipped Crème onto legs, arms, pits, and/or bikini line and you’ll be met with a lavender scent. Leave it on for up to ten minutes, then wipe hair away for nick- and razor-burn-free results that last a few days longer than shaving.
Easy Razor-Bump Prevention
If your legs tend to be plagued by red, burning bumps whenever you shave, switch to a fresh blade; then, post-shave, swipe on an alpha- and beta-hydroxy-acid-infused pad, like European Wax Center Ingrown Hair Wipes. The exfoliating acids help to gently remove old skin cells that can cause hairs to grow inward and lead to inflammation.