3 Fun and Fresh Beauty Trends for Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From work meetings and school drop-offs to date nights and outdoor parties, there are lots of opportunities to show off the latest beauty looks. Keep reading to learn about what's trending this fall.

We're noticing three major beauty trends this fall: radiant skin, big bun hairstyles, and bold nails. Thankfully for busy parents, the trends are easy to recreate at home, and they'll help you make a major statement anywhere—school drop-off, business meetings, social gatherings, etc. Here's your guide to looking fresh as the leaves fall and temperatures cool.

Fall Makeup Trend: Loaded Lashes & Dewy Skin

These on-trend makeup looks offer plenty of impact—and they're a cinch to do.

For Your Eyes: "Adding extra layers of a lengthening mascara really opens up your eyes," says Jackie Gomez, a Colombian and Mexican celebrity makeup artist. To reach great heights without clumping, try running the tip of your mascara wand—which will have a bit of mascara collected on it—along the roots of your lashes before flipping the wand to its side and brushing the product all the way to the tips. Placing the inky, black pigment at the base of your lashes defines your eyes in the same way liner would, and then coating each tiny hair with mascara builds mega volume.

woman smiling hoop earrings eyeshadow Credit: Benjamin Madgwick/August

For Your Face: First, apply a lightweight tinted moisturizer to conceal any redness or an uneven tone without blocking out skin's natural sheen. Then add blush. To get the glowy look that's in this season, it's important to start with the right formula, Gomez says. A whipped, putty, or liquid version is ideal because it's moisturizing and melts into your skin, creating a slightly flushed finish. Also key: the application method. "I always use a damp beauty sponge to apply and blend these blush formulas. I start at the apples of the cheeks, then dab my sponge up to the cheekbones for a dewy, lifted effect," Gomez says.

These makeup products can help you achieve glowy skin and sky-high lashes.

Related Items MAC Cosmetics Magic Extension 5 MM Fibre Mascara Credit: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics MAC Cosmetics Magic Extension 5 MM Fibre Mascara Shop Here Maybelline New York Fit Me Tinted Moisturizer Credit: Courtesy of Maybelline Maybelline New York Fit Me Tinted Moisturizer Shop Here Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Cream Blush Credit: Courtesy of BITE Beauty Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Cream Blush Shop Here e.l.f. Putty Blush deep pink Credit: Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Putty Blush Shop Here Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Flush Credit: Courtesy of Saie Beauty Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Flush Shop Here

Fall Hair Trend: The New Mom Bun

Transform a messy bun into a chic twist with a tie or a piece of ribbon from your kids' craft box.

Step One: If your hair is freshly shampooed, give it some frizz-free texture with a quarter-size dollop of TRESemmé Repair & Smooth Multi-Tasking Styler. Smooth it from midlengths to ends, says Marco Peña, a Colombian celebrity hairstylist and TRESemmé Latin ambassador. If it's been a day or two (or more) since you've washed, then skip the product; "the natural oil in your hair helps provide the hold," Peña says.

Step Two: Now pull your hair into a high ponytail and secure with a simple elastic band.

woman green scrunchie top bun pink nails Curly, loose tendrils give this a fun '90s vibe. | Credit: Grace Rivera

Step Three: Tuck one end of a ribbon or tie into the elastic, then twist the length of it around your ponytail, securing it with a clear elastic at the other end. Wrap the tail around the base of your ponytail, then use bobby pins to hold it in place.

Step Four: Loosen the bun with your fingers. You can even pull out a few strands to frame your face. But don't fuss too much: "The bigger and messier it is, the more effortless and modern it looks," Peña says. A spritz of texturizing spray, such as Elaluz Dry Texture Finishing Spray, holds it in place.

Fall Nail Trend: Cool Manicures

Pairing a fashionable color with a nude hue is stunning and easy to master. Here, three ways to play it.

Flip your French: Replace summer's neons with fall's jewel tones. First, paint a light, sheer nude all over your nails as a base, and let it dry. Then add an accent color to the tips. Mar y Sol Inzerillo, a Salvadoran and Cuban celebrity manicurist in Miami, suggests deep purple, such as Revlon Ultra HD Snap! in Grounded or mustard yellow, such as Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Xtreme Wear in Daisy Dukes.

Create retro waves: A free-form design looks complicated, but painting abstract swirls is actually easy to achieve. First add two thin coats of a beige base color. Once dry, use a nail-art striper brush (easy to find on Amazon) to create your design with a mossy green, such as Zoya Satin Nail Polish in Sage.

Go monochromatic: If you're a neutral-nail mama, then try a range of nudes on each nail, says Inzerillo. Choose five in complementary tones and paint one color on each finger, moving from the darkest to the lightest shade—pinky to thumb on one hand, then thumb to pinky on the other. We like OPI Nail Lacquer in the shades Coconuts Over OPI, Samoan Sand, Endless Sun-ner, Chocolate Moose, and You Don't Know Jacques!.

nail lacquer polish bold yellow plum green shades Credit: Bryan E. McCay/Peter Ardito/Courtesy of Revlon