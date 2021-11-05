11 Makeup Products That Will Get You Party-Ready in Minutes

Falsies give impressive length so eyes look bigger (and, hey, less tired), and they add a fun hit of drama. Eyelash Kween Magnetic Lashes are surprisingly foolproof. They're flexible, so they conform to most eye shapes, and comfy enough that you won't feel like small spiders have latched on to your face. All you do is line lids with the included black liquid liner, which doubles as a magnet for the lashes to adhere to. Place the lashes on once the liner has dried—and then watch them stick like magic.