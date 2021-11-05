11 Makeup Products That Will Get You Party-Ready in Minutes
For overworked and underslept parents, showing up at a holiday event and rocking an impressive (but doable!) makeup look can be the ultimate mood boost. Hand the baby to the sitter, and let's do this.
Glow in a Bottle
Versed Mood Lighting Glow Drops give skin a gleamy finish that's always welcome, whether you're at a brightly lit party or communing via FaceTime. Wear one on its own as a highlighter (blend a drop directly onto the tops of your cheekbones and Cupid's bow), or mix it into your moisturizer and smooth across shoulders, collarbones, and legs for allover shine.
Big Eye Color
"Pastels are trending this holiday season," says celebrity makeup artist Courtney Hart. To play up eyes in one step, try applying CoverGirl Clean Fresh Creamy Eye Shadow Stick in Lilac Bloom all over lids. Thanks to its soft texture, the vegan eyeshadow goes on easily, and the twist-tip pencil can double as an eyeliner for a monochromatic look.
Fake Lashes for Beginners
Falsies give impressive length so eyes look bigger (and, hey, less tired), and they add a fun hit of drama. Eyelash Kween Magnetic Lashes are surprisingly foolproof. They're flexible, so they conform to most eye shapes, and comfy enough that you won't feel like small spiders have latched on to your face. All you do is line lids with the included black liquid liner, which doubles as a magnet for the lashes to adhere to. Place the lashes on once the liner has dried—and then watch them stick like magic.
The Does-It-All Balm
Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg's Blighlighter is like the one-pot meal of makeup: The cream blush and highlighter hybrid can go on lids, lips, and cheeks with just your fingertip, giving the whole face some gleam. These dewy blushes come in five shades.
Turn Up the Lash Volume
A swipe of really good mascara offers another way to quickly party up any look. With a brush head that has 200 intertwined bristles, E.L.F. Cosmetics Big Mood Mascara makes even stubby or sparse lashes look super-black and thick. Apply a few strokes, and get ready for the "Are those real?" compliments.
Lips That Wow
An energetic lip color that won't smudge (even when toddler fingers reach for your face) is key. Natasha Moor Silk Suede Lipstick in Powerful actually stays put and has a sharp edge to expertly coat lips and leave a finish that feels comfortable.
Color-Changing Concealer
A multitasker worthy of moms, August + Monroe 3-in-1 Blemish Camouflage is a formula that primes skin, covers up redness and spots, and also treats pimples. And happily, you won't have to torture yourself to find the right shade. The makeup comes out of the tube white, and the pigment-containing beads burst as they blend to (somehow!) match most skin tones.
Amp Up Skin
Smashbox Halo Plumping Dew + Hyaluronic Acid is a peach-colored primer that not only hydrates skin with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide but also gives it an immediate shimmer. Apply it under or on top of makeup to immediately look alive.
Stay-Put Brows
Arches & Halos Brow Hero Tint Kit includes a temporary dye that darkens brows for up to 72 hours and comes with everything you need—brow tint, angled brush, and clear brow gel—to apply and set. "Full brows are in, which is great because they give a luxe, thick look without requiring you to perfect a complicated technique," says Kejauna Ford, a brow artist in North Carolina. Brush the tint on, let it sit for 30 minutes (or even overnight), then wash it off to reveal an arch that won't need touching up for days.
Makeup That (Almost) Applies Itself
Here's to a makeup palette that creates a full-face look in five minutes. Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love Instant Look in a Palette comes with three coordinating eye shadows, a bronzer, a blush, a powder, and a highlighter—and has a paint-by-numbers setup so you know which color to apply where.
Sprinkle-on Sparkle
If you're not ready to go full force with the glitter this December, you can still bring on the festive vibes with a shimmery eyeliner. Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Smog is a copper shade that miraculously works with all eye colors. The pencil glides on smoothly without tugging at delicate eye skin and—unlike Cinderella—can party on past the midnight ball drop.