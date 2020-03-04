Beauty

So you don't have as much time for your beauty routine as you did pre-baby, but you can look better than ever with our easy shortcuts for shiny hair, glowing skin, and pretty makeup. Learn how with these easy ideas that will have you looking fresh and resilient.

11 Makeup Products That Will Get You Party-Ready in Minutes
For overworked and underslept parents, showing up at a holiday event and rocking an impressive (but doable!) makeup look can be the ultimate mood boost. Hand the baby to the sitter, and let's do this.
This Drugstore Hair Growth Oil Is 'Magic' for Restoring Thinning Strands
"This oil makes my hair look so voluminous and beautiful. You need this."
11 Tips for Awesome Hair With Little Effort
Regardless of their hair type, texture, or color, all moms are bonded by the desire to have awesome hair without putting in a lot of effort. These new products help make that happen.
The Parents Guide to Moisturizing: 7 Tips for Better Hydrated Skin
When moisture levels are off-kilter, skin responds with breakouts, dryness, and other cries for help. But a few good products and practices can keep it hydrated and happy.
3 Fun and Fresh Beauty Trends for Fall
From work meetings and school drop-offs to date nights and outdoor parties, there are lots of opportunities to show off the latest beauty looks. Keep reading to learn about what's trending this fall.
This "Miracle" Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set Is 20% Off at Amazon Right Now
Shoppers saw new hair growth in just two months.
7 Products for the Perfect At-Home Pedicure for Busy Parents
3 Mom Influencers Share Their Secrets to Transitioning to Naturally Curly Hair
Transitioning from chemically straightened hair to your natural texture can be a roller-coaster ride of emotions. If you’re considering it, in the middle of the process, or simply want to define your curls more, here’s the inspiration and advice you need.
4 Quick, Easy, and Pretty Takes on the 'Mom Bun'
7 Super-Speedy Face and Hair Masks Perfect for Busy Parents
6 Choices for Hair Removal—and the Best Products For It
This Best-Selling Hair Growth Formula Doubles as an Oil-Absorbing Dry Shampoo

4 Ways to Build Sunscreen Into Your Beauty Routine

Start by finding your dream SPF, commit to some easy application and skin-check habits, then enjoy the sun safely—at long last.

Dakota Johnson's Lash-Lengthening Trick Makes My Mascara Look Like Extensions
This $28 Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Eye Stick Is Worth Every Penny
This Amazon-Favorite Fine Line Serum Is Now Red Carpet-Approved
Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Shampoo Gives You the Hair of a 20-Year-Old
5 Best Dry Shampoos and Conditioners for Busy (AKA All) Parents
The New Friends Makeup Collection at Ulta Is Bound to Sell Out Just as Quickly as the First
This Eva Naturals Serum Is a 'Miracle' for Maskne—and It's Only $15
The 'Triangle of Death' Is the One Place on Your Face Where You Should Never, Ever Pop Pimples
More Than 14,000 People Are Hooked on This Anti-Thinning Shampoo That Stops Shedding and Triggers Hair Growth
The Celeb-Approved Stretch Mark Sheet Mask That’s Always Sold Out Is Officially Back in Stock
Nordstrom Sale Shoppers Are Going To Pounce On This Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Deal, So Act Fast
What Is Microblading, and Is It Safe During Pregnancy?
10 Tattoo Ideas for Moms
3 Home Remedies for Dandruff
See Inside Meghan Markle's Baby Shower Thank You Bag—Filled with Her Favorite Products!
Sephora Is Looking for Influencers to Rep the Brand, and You Don't Even Need a Ton of Followers
Yes, I Let My Three-Year-Old Daughter Wear Makeup
10 Women Get Candid About Why They Stopped Shaving Their Body Hair
The Minute-by-Minute Guide to Self Care You Can Do in Your Own Time
7 Products That Multitask To Make Looking Good Easier
A Nighttime Beauty Routine for Busy Moms
3 Uses for Nipple Cream That Have Nothing to Do With Your Nipples
16 Green Beauty Products Brought to You by Mom Bloggers
Crayola's New Beauty Line at ASOS Makes Getting Ready Feel Like Playtime
A Woman Asked Her Husband for a Fenty Highlighter and He Bought Her Highlighter Markers Instead
