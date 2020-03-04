Just for Mom

Nobody needs "me time" more than a busy parent. Here's the scoop on beauty and fashion, including tips, products, and ideas to keep you looking good.

11 Makeup Products That Will Get You Party-Ready in Minutes
For overworked and underslept parents, showing up at a holiday event and rocking an impressive (but doable!) makeup look can be the ultimate mood boost. Hand the baby to the sitter, and let's do this.
8 Little Ways to Put Yourself First as a Parent
You often push your own priorities to the bottom of the must-get-done list. But these low-effort lifestyle tweaks will do you good for years to come.
Elizabeth Olsen's Angelic Emmys Dress Was Designed By Her Sisters
A [Wanda]vision.
This Drugstore Hair Growth Oil Is 'Magic' for Restoring Thinning Strands
"This oil makes my hair look so voluminous and beautiful. You need this."
11 Tips for Awesome Hair With Little Effort
Regardless of their hair type, texture, or color, all moms are bonded by the desire to have awesome hair without putting in a lot of effort. These new products help make that happen.
The Parents Guide to Moisturizing: 7 Tips for Better Hydrated Skin
When moisture levels are off-kilter, skin responds with breakouts, dryness, and other cries for help. But a few good products and practices can keep it hydrated and happy.
Old Navy Launches BODEQUALITY Making the Plus-Size Section A Thing of the Past
All women's clothing will be sold together, regardless of size.
The Best Maternity Leggings for Every Occassion
Expectant parents deserve to be as comfortable as possible. These maternity leggings will get you through every occasion, from lounging to exercising to running errands.
3 Fun and Fresh Beauty Trends for Fall
I'm a Mom and a Yoga Instructor: Here Are My Simplest Ways to Deal With Stress
This "Miracle" Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set Is 20% Off at Amazon Right Now
7 Products for the Perfect At-Home Pedicure for Busy Parents

Can We Address the Real Reasons Moms Are Drinking More, Please?

We've seen the memes and the TikToks, but what is really behind the seeming rise in moms drinking, especially during the pandemic? We spoke to psychologists and experts in alcohol dependency for insight into the cause of this oft-ignored problem and how to stop it.

5 Reasons Your Vision is Changing as a Parent And What to Do About It
This Best-Selling Hair Growth Formula Doubles as an Oil-Absorbing Dry Shampoo
4 Ways to Build Sunscreen Into Your Beauty Routine
This Influencer Has Been Documenting the Bad Botox That Left Her With Misshapen Eyes
Amazon Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Cream with 15,000+ Perfect Ratings Makes a Difference 'Almost Immediately'
This Drugstore Anti-Aging Cream Is So Good, Supermodels Call It Better Than Luxury Brands
The Biotin Spray That 'Instantly Thickens' Thin Hair Is Packed With Dermatologist-Approved Ingredients
These Polish Removing Nail Clips Are a Game Changer for At-Home Manicures
Dakota Johnson's Lash-Lengthening Trick Makes My Mascara Look Like Extensions
This $28 Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Eye Stick Is Worth Every Penny
This Amazon-Favorite Fine Line Serum Is Now Red Carpet-Approved
Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Shampoo Gives You the Hair of a 20-Year-Old
For Some Moms, Writing is the Best Self-Care During the Pandemic
How I've Made Peace With Losing a Child and Having Another
Yes, You Can Experience Phantom Baby Kicks Long After Being Pregnant—Here's Why They Happen
Amazon Shoppers Rave That This Is the ‘Most Comfortable Bra in Existence’—and It’s Only $10
Move Over Amazon Coat, The Amazon Butt Crack Leggings Are Taking Over
5 Best Dry Shampoos and Conditioners for Busy (AKA All) Parents
HomeGoods' Online Store Is Finally Live and Full of Affordable Home Accessories
5 Supremely Comfy Crocs Parents and Kids Will Love to Wear in the Winter
The New Friends Makeup Collection at Ulta Is Bound to Sell Out Just as Quickly as the First
This Eva Naturals Serum Is a 'Miracle' for Maskne—and It's Only $15
The 'Triangle of Death' Is the One Place on Your Face Where You Should Never, Ever Pop Pimples
Mother's Intuition is Real And Here's Why You Should Trust It
More Than 14,000 People Are Hooked on This Anti-Thinning Shampoo That Stops Shedding and Triggers Hair Growth
