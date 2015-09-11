11 Inspiring Families Raising Funds to Fight Childhood Cancer

Though pediatric cancer death rates have declined by nearly 70 percent over the past 40 years, cancer remains the leading cause of death from disease among children, according to the National Cancer Institute. In the United States, an estimated 10,000 kids will have been diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and more than 1,000 children will die from the disease.

Because childhood cancers make up less than 1 percent of all cancers diagnosed each year, according to the American Cancer Society, drugmakers don't have much of an incentive to spend money on developing new drugs and treatments. And pediatric cancer research receives just a fraction of the money that adult cancer research gets.

For families with a child diagnosed with cancer, that's unacceptable. Many are taking matters into their own hands, raising money to fund much-needed research and raise awareness of the issues facing progress in combatting childhood cancers. For some, new treatments won't come soon enough to help their children, but these parents and siblings are dedicated to preventing other families from experiencing the loss they have. In other hopeful cases, survivors themselves are rallying behind the cause to help more kids get the kind of treatments that saved their lives. Meet 11 of the inspiring families across the country who are working tirelessly to raise awareness and funds.