18 Genius Hacks to Keep Your Home Organized

By Laura Fenton
Updated December 06, 2019
These tricks, tips, and products will help keep your home tidy and your sanity intact.
A Neat Display

Place this Wooden Photo Ledge on your desktop to hold pics, invites, tickets, and cards you need handy.

Versatile Lids

Farberware’s Food Huggers are designed to cover cut fruits and vegetables, but they also work brilliantly as replacement lids for round containers or jars missing their top. Waste not!

Next-level Storage

The organizing collection from the Instagram-famous professional organizing duo The Home Edit may seem like your typical plastic bins, but look closer. The bin sides are perfectly vertical (not tapered), the plastic is crystal clear (not frosted), and every small bin or box fits precisely into larger ones.

Simplified Credit

The new Apple Card can help clarify your finances with an easy-to-navigate app interface that allows you to track spending. Apple has also made its billing cycles correspond to calendar months, so your January statement covers all purchases from the 1st to the 31st and the bill is always due on the last day of the following month. The card has no annual fees and no late fees—no fees whatsoever.

A Hamper They’ll Actually Use

This dino gobbles up clothes and toys. Woven onto a sturdy metal frame, it should hold up to your little monster’s escapades.

Streamlined Clothing

Professional organizer Sarah Edelman, of NEAT Method Atlanta, uses a hanging shoe organizer to plan her kids’ clothing for the week. Each pocket holds a different day’s outfit. So long, morning scramble!

The Key to a Tidy Car

Professional organizer Shira Gill (@shiragill) swears by a trunk caddy, like the Calistoga 2-in-1 Car Organizer. Says Gill, “It prevents your groceries from toppling over, and the cooler compartment keeps perishables cold while you run errands and pick up the kids.”

Slim, Smart Speakers

IKEA and Sonos have partnered to create the Symfonisk WiFi bookshelf speaker, which is Sonos’s cheapest speaker yet. Place it horizontally or vertically, or mount it on the wall to use as a mini shelf. Its narrow profile makes optimal use of space while still providing room-filling, high-quality sound.

Pen Pals

The rows of faux crayons around the edges of these colorful Crayola organizers add whimsy to highly functional, stackable containers. Use them to store pens, pencils, other small office or crafts supplies—and, of course, crayons.

An End to Junk Mail

Put a stop to the flood of unwelcome paper with these three online services:

Charging Cords That Stay Put

The knot on Native Union’s 10-foot Night Cable is weighted to keep the charging end from slipping off your table or a counter. Plus, the woven nylon covering is more attractive and durable than the usual plastic.

A Year on One Page

This brilliant Year at a Glance calendar has all 366 days (leap year!) on one 22 x 28½-in. poster. Fill in every last birthday and school holiday once and be done.

Wallet Downsizer

Pro organizer Jen Rowe, of NEAT Method Toronto, swears by the Stocard app, which lets you digitize your loyalty cards so you’ll never miss rewards—or have to hastily search your wallet—again. iOS and Android

Storybooks to Motivate Tiny Toddlers

Jessica Litman, a professional organizer and the blogger behind The Organized Mama, recommends reading books like Just a Mess, by Mercer Mayer; The Berenstain Bears and the Messy Room, by Stan and Jan Berenstain; and Too Many Toys, by David Shannon, with your kids to inspire them to tidy up. Litman, a mom of two, also likes a story called “A List,” from the Frog and Toad Together collection, that talks about prioritizing one’s day.

Trays Chic

This all-purpose, handy container instantly makes life feel more streamlined. Try one by the front door for keys, mail, and phones; put another in the kitchen for olive oil, salt, pepper, and seasonings; and use them to contain in-process LEGO projects. 1-Compartment Cafeteria Tray

The Secret to a Neat Suitcase

Once you try packing cubes, you’ll never look back. They’re great for organizing different family members’ garments, separating types of clothes, and keeping clean and dirty items apart midtrip. Plus, the Hyper-Lite Packing Cubes have a flexible wire frame that helps them keep their shape when empty.

Outlet Upgrade

Double your charging spots when you replace old outlets with versions featuring built-in USB ports. Leviton even offers installation videos on its YouTube channel so you can DIY the whole shebang.

Mail Time-Saver

A custom, self-inking return-address stamp makes quick work of finishing off holiday cards, thank-you notes, and bills. If you ever move, you can order a replacement address plate.

