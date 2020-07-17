Eliminate Germs Hiding on Your Baby’s Toys With This At-Home Sterilizer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For the last few months, families everywhere have been focused on keeping their homes and hands clean due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). From teaching kids proper handwashing techniques to purchasing hand sanitizer and face masks in bulk, parents have been doing everything they can to rid their homes of harmful germs and bacteria. And luckily, one beloved baby care brand is helping to make that task a little easier.

Munchkin is known for its excellent feeding products, sippy cups, potties, toys, and more, and its latest launch just furthers its credibility. It recently partnered with 59S, a leader in LED and UVC sterilization, to develop an at-home sterilizer to thoroughly clean everything you and your children touch.

The Munchkin 59S Nursery Sterilizer uses UVC lights — the same technology hospitals use to clean operating rooms — to effectively eliminate up to 99 percent of germs, viruses, and bacteria, according to a press release. That includes staph, E. coli, salmonella, influenza, and human coronavirus. In just five minutes, it works to rid stuffed animals, loveys, blankies, and more of all the gross stuff that can linger in your home.

Plus, it's safe to use around your baby, as it doesn't contain any harsh chemicals or use heat. You can even use it to sterilize your own stuff, like cell phones and earbuds. And because it's small and lightweight, it's perfect for travel — even if it’s just a trip to the pediatrician, where your child is bound to pick up a germ or two.

The sterilizer costs $130, and while that's not exactly cheap, the peace of mind from knowing that your baby's toys can be cleaned in a snap makes it worth the splurge.

