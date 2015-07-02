Is there such a thing as too much playtime with the neighbor kids?

A: Guess what, Mom? YOU get to decide the schedule for your very busy household! A tired, stressed-out mama is a recipe for a stressed-out family, so YOUR peace of mind comes first. Decide what works best for you, and rehearse a simple explanation for setting the limit with playtime. Send the neighbors home with a cheerful, "See you tomorrow, guys! It's family time now." Explain to your son that he will see his friends tomorrow, and that it's time for dinner and a bath and a relaxing evening together. And don't apologize. You're setting the tone for the rhythm and pace of your family's schedule, and that's YOURS to set. This is an important component to a happy family life! Hang in there, and your son will adjust. I think you'll both enjoy the down-time together!