7 Hygge-Approved Products to Keep Your Family Cozy

By Jessica Hartshorn
January 08, 2021


What we might think of as cabin fever the Danish refer to as hygge — and these products make staying inside cozy instead of crazy.

500-piece puzzle from Mudpuppy


Settle in with a puzzle to dial down stress (seriously, it’s science). A 500-piece puzzle from Mudpuppy means the kids can help out and the adults won’t be bored. 

Merippa Reversible House Shoes


Pad around in Merippa Reversible House Shoes. Flip them inside out to change up the pattern, then throw into the wash for cleaning.

Oiva Teapot


This stoneware Oiva Teapot will keep your hot water handy so you can refill your mug without getting up.

Low-light Pothos Plant


Earthiness is a hygge tenet, so bring the outdoors in with this low-light pothos plant. It arrives via mail—prepotted.

Teabag & Honey Sampler


The treat-yourself-right flavors in this Teabag & Honey Sampler include Hot Cinnamon Spice and Egyptian Chamomile (and the box also has ten honey sticks).

Hinoki Lavender Reed Diffuser


Give your room spa vibes with the Hinoki Lavender Reed Diffuser and its notes of sandalwood and lotus flower.

UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket


No reason you can’t claim a security blanket as your own. Hog the UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket.

