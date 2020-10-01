There’s a Secret Disney Shop on Amazon and It’s Got So Many Hidden Treasures

How deep into the pandemic do you have to be to watch an entire video of someone else strolling the candy store on Main Street in Disney World? Because that is where I am now. I miss traveling, and I long for Disney World particularly—not just riding the rides but walking around and looking at all the stuff. So when someone told me that Amazon has an entire secret Disney store, I was there like Belle to a new book. I’ll take any Disney fix I can get! Below are the seven coolest things I found, but be sure to check out the entire selection on Amazon for so much more.
Hello! Elsa’s Jewelry Box has more than 2,000 perfect reviews. It’s a sparkling Lego set that can then be both a showpiece in a kid’s room and a playset with the Elsa figure, and it’s even got Nokk the water-spirit horse. There are places to hoard favorite tiny Lego jewels, and it comes with two rings a kid can wear. Not to mention,it’s an amazing price for a 300-piece Lego set. This is a major score for the holiday season. For ages 6 and up.
There’s an entire Mandalorian shop. And while I want absolutely everything that has The Child on it (and already own a plush version of The Child), I want to call attention to the Lokai bracelet because this is the exact kind of low-key Disneyphile I am. I’m convinced that I can walk around wearing The Child’s face on my black-bead-made-from-Dead-Sea-Mud hippie bracelet and no one will even notice. My colleagues may say otherwise.
I have a very specific sense memory of eating Mickey waffles at 1900 Park Fare in the Grand Floridian down in Disney World. I’m not saying that Mary Poppins is going to suddenly visit the table if I make Mickey waffles at home, but hey, I can dream. And eat cute waffles courtesy of this under-$15 Mickey Mini Waffle Maker that creates just one at a time.
I don’t know if you’ve seen the live-action Mulan on Disney+, but it got me looking at the new Hasbro dolls. And I love this set of Mulan and Xianniang dolls! Xianniang is a shape-shifting witch and enemy of Mulan but, well, no spoilers. Both women are battling the same forces in the world and they’re each a total badass, so I’m psyched to know that fans can have them together in this gorgeous set. For ages 3 and up.
I’m a sucker for a set. And I love that you get five Avenger characters in this: Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thanos. But here’s why these are called Mashers: You can swap the heads and limbs around, likeputting Iron Man’s head on Hulk’s body and so on. There are 40 pieces all together for switching around on these six-inch-tall figures. I think this is another holiday gift no-brainer. For ages 4 and up.
Sheltering in place has my family doing a lot of puzzles this year. We’ve been doing some 1,000-piece ones, like this highly rated Ravensburger Best Disney Best Themes puzzle. But for smaller kids, like my 7-year-old niece, who need an afternoon activity they can do by themselves while parents get things done and playdates are still tough to pull off, I love this Finding Dory puzzle. At 100 big pieces, it takes schoolkids some time but can come together without frustration, and it’s fun to do the faces for characters like Nemo, Hank, and Bailey.
If you have a 3- or 4-year-old in that prime dress-up age, just go ahead and get this already. While the pieces aren’t luxe they are many, and for kids this age it’s all about options and quantity over quality. Preschoolers just wanna have fun, you know? And this Trunk Set comes with 21 beautiful-in-their-eyes pieces for not much money.
You know where I’ll be for Halloween this year? Home, the same place I’ve been most every day since March 13th. But I’ll be thinking about the couple years that I got to experience Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween down in Orlando. Maybe I can go again next year. In the meantime for less than $10 I can sit this pillow on the couch and enjoy whatever candy I buy for myself and the kids. I feel like this pillow is capturing my Fall #mood.