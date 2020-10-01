There’s a Secret Disney Shop on Amazon and It’s Got So Many Hidden Treasures

How deep into the pandemic do you have to be to watch an entire video of someone else strolling the candy store on Main Street in Disney World? Because that is where I am now. I miss traveling, and I long for Disney World particularly—not just riding the rides but walking around and looking at all the stuff. So when someone told me that Amazon has an entire secret Disney store, I was there like Belle to a new book. I’ll take any Disney fix I can get! Below are the seven coolest things I found, but be sure to check out the entire selection on Amazon for so much more.