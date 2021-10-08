These design experts (who happen to be parents) share a foolproof formula for choosing just the right paint schemes for your family’s favorite space.

We're Moms and Design Experts: Here's How to Pick the Best Paint Color for Your Family Home

Specialists in the design world have long leaned into an in-the-know guideline to brighten various rooms: It's called the 60-30-10 rule, and you don't have to be a decorating professional to work its magic. The idea, in short, is to land on a trio of colors, with 60 percent as the dominant hue, usually the walls. A second color accounts for 30 percent, from furniture, bedding, or a rug (or even a painted accent wall). Your final 10 percent comes from pillows, art, or other little touches. Like any décor "rule," this one is not hard-and-fast. You might think of 60-30-10 as a helpful starting point that can go in many different directions.

Peek at a Color Wheel

If you need inspiration while choosing three colors, you might start by googling "color wheel" for some can't-fail combinations (this is color theory at work!). Any colors that are neighbors on the wheel (say, red and purple) go together automatically, as do colors that are opposite one another (like blue and orange). You also have the freedom to lighten or darken the shades, maximizing the possibilities. Julia Marcum, a mom of three in North Carolina and half of the couple behind the blog Chris Loves Julia, riffed on oranges and blues for her daughter's room, with navy wallpaper, a lighter blue ceiling, and apricot drapes.

Check Out Nature

Another helpful way to decide on a combo: Picture the shades of the sunset if, say, you're craving pinks and oranges. Sky and forest colors—blues, greens, and browns—make as good partners indoors as they do out. (Browns are earthy and neutral and can pair with almost anything.) Green and most bright colors jibe well too—think leaves and petals.

If You Love One Color, You Can Still Go All In

"You don't need to select three completely different colors for the 60-30-10 rule to work," Marcum points out. If your kid adores purple, you can use light, medium, and dark tones in their room. A monochromatic look is often more interesting this way.

Expert Picks

Designers share their go-to combos using the 60-30-10 rule. (Feel free to mix each trio up, making your favorite of the shades the star.)

Pink + gold + white

pink, gold, and white paint swatches 60: ECOS Strawberry Whip; 30: Valspar Mustard Glaze; 10: Valspar The Perfect White | Credit: Courtesy of ECOS and Valspar

"My 4-year-old's room is small, but it feels so happy that it's one of my favorites in the house." Pink walls celebrate the child's favorite color and provide a perfect backdrop for white and yellow flowers.

—Laura Gummerman, mom of one in Pittsburgh, contributor at the lifestyle company A Beautiful Mess, @gummergal

Ivory + violet + emerald

ivory, violet, and emerald paint swatches 60: Benjamin Moore Swiss Coffee; 30: Benjamin Moore French Violet; 10: Benjamin Moore Nile Green | Credit: Courtesy of Benjamin Moore

This straight-from-the-garden combo is all about Zen vibes. Start with the cloud white, then segue to the darker shades: "The blue-violet reminds me of hydrangeas. When you toss in a few green accents, they have the calming quality of leaves."

—Cara Fox, mom of five in Holladay, Utah, owner and lead designer of The Fox Group

Teal + aqua + navy

teal, aqua, and navy bedroom Credit: Bethany Nauert

teal, aqua, and navy paint swatches 60: Clare Deep Dive; 30: Dunn-Edwards Caribbean Cruise; 10: Dunn-Edwards Blue Earth | Credit: Courtesy of Clare and Dunn-Edwards

"Using a dark blue on walls can be dramatic, but we knew that it would make this grown-up bedroom feel sophisticated. We then layered on other blues with the headboard and the bedding. The result is cocoon-like, comforting, and chic!"

—Joy Cho, mom of two in Los Angeles, founder of Oh Joy!

Stone + turquoise + rust

stone, turquoise, and rust paint swatches 60: Behr Cotton Grey; 30: Benjamin Moore Varsity Blues; 10: Behr Rusty Gate | Credit: Courtesy of Behr and Benjamin Moore

Gray has remained a popular wall color for its homey feel and not-quite-white utility. It also sets off a gem tone, such as a turquoise couch or rug, beautifully. "I've used a variation of this palette in living rooms. Adding rust accents—throw pillows or a blanket—makes the room feel invigorating and happy."

—Shamika Lynch, mom of two in Jersey City, New Jersey, and founder of Maximizing Tiny, a small-space design service

Pale gray + slate blue + sage

pale gray, slate blue, and sage paint swatches 60: Sherwin-Williams Tinsmith; 30: Clare Set in Stone; 10: Valspar Green Water | Credit: Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams, Clare, and Valspar

If you want to keep a heavily trafficked room like the kitchen, bathroom, or living room looking clean, consider these simple hues, which manage to be muted but not boring. "Together, they make a really fun, vintage, cool trio. Your room's lighting will bring out the undertones of the gray in different ways, so testing the color in the space is a must."

—Shaolin Low, of Studio Shaolin, mom of twins and a designer in Honolulu

Deep paint colors can help hide scuffs and stains made by kids, says Sue Kim, mom of two in Chicago and Color Marketing Manager at Valspar.

Green + coral + tan

green, coral, and tan living room Credit: Ideal Home/Future Content Hub

green, coral, and tan paint swatches 60: Sherwin-Williams Evergreens; 30: Sherwin-Williams Coral Island; 10: Valspar Warm Cappuccino | Credit: Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams and Valspar

Pink and green are opposites on the color wheel, so they pair flawlessly. Any variations on the shades work, but these earthy tones, teamed with tan, feel grown-up yet still fun. "This unexpected combo looks amazing in a living or dining room or a study space."

—Ginger Curtis, mom of five in Richland Hills, Texas, and principal designer of Urbanology Designs

Paint-your-walls refresher course

