10 Ways to Make Home Renovation a Fun Family Activity

Whether you're working on turning a new house into a home or redecorating a condo, chances are you can use all the help you can get. And yes, that can absolutely include roping your kids in—not only in an attempt to keep idle hands busy but to help them hone their own artistic eye and DIY skills.

"Whether it be picking a color of paint, placing the finishing tile in a new backsplash, or planting a small garden, DIY projects are a great opportunity for kids to put their own personal stamp on your home," says Bailey Carson, home care expert with Angi. "As they watch their creations come to life, they'll take pride in their work and may even want to take on more responsibility as they grow older."

Here are 10 ways to involve kids of all ages in your home renovation projects, according to Carson and other experts.