Paint Your Walls Like a Pro: 8 Tips to Keep in Mind

As for the paint itself, Kruskol suggests a flat finish—also known as a matte finish—if you're doing a ceiling and walls. Matte also an ideal finish if you want something washable, because your little ones are notorious wall scribblers. And if you're painting baseboards, window casings, window sills, etc., choose to use a semi-gloss paint, which will pair nicely against a flat finish on your wall.

And when pinpointing the best color, think about how you want your space to feel, suggests Amy Studebaker, owner and principal designer of Amy Studebaker Design in St. Louis, Missouri. She recommends first asking yourself if you want a warm and cozy feel or a cooler vibe.

"If warm and cozy is what you are after, go for colors that have a muddy feel with undertones of red, orange, or yellow," says Studebaker. "If the cooler vibe is what you are leaning towards, go for colors with a purple, blue, or green undertone."