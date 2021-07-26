Paint Your Walls Like a Pro: 9 Tips to Keep in Mind

Whether you're bringing bright and cheerful hues into a home office or setting up a blank canvas for your big kid to embellish, DIY paint projects can feel all sorts of empowering.

And you don't have to settle for a result that looks like you did it yourself. Just take it from Bobby Berk, design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host.

"Paint is one of the most transformative—and easiest—fixes that can instantly make a difference," he explains. "As someone that has painted their own space over and over, I know firsthand that you can achieve the exact same look as a professional job without having to break the bank with just a little elbow grease. It's one DIY that I always recommend and can be done by anyone."

Here, Berk and other experts walk through top tips for achieving a professional-quality interior painting job at home.