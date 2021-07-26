Paint Your Walls Like a Pro: 9 Tips to Keep in Mind
Whether you're bringing bright and cheerful hues into a home office or setting up a blank canvas for your big kid to embellish, DIY paint projects can feel all sorts of empowering.
And you don't have to settle for a result that looks like you did it yourself. Just take it from Bobby Berk, design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host.
"Paint is one of the most transformative—and easiest—fixes that can instantly make a difference," he explains. "As someone that has painted their own space over and over, I know firsthand that you can achieve the exact same look as a professional job without having to break the bank with just a little elbow grease. It's one DIY that I always recommend and can be done by anyone."
Here, Berk and other experts walk through top tips for achieving a professional-quality interior painting job at home.
1. Gather All Your Supplies
Setting yourself up for success means starting out with the right tools. Beverley Kruskol, owner of M.Y. Pacific Building, Inc. and a general contractor in Los Angeles, California, suggests you get the following from your local home improvement store or online:
- A pack of mini rollers (aka "weenie rollers") with frames
- 9" rollers with frames
- A paint grid
- A bucket for mixing the paint
- A strainer to remove possible debris from the paint before it's applied
- A quality step ladder
- Blue painter's tape
- Plastic to cover furniture and other items
- Drop cloths and/or rosin paper
- A pole/extension for your roller
- Clothing you don't mind getting dirty
Bailey Carson, home care expert with Angi, recommends adding:
- Sandpaper to remove previous imperfections on your walls
- Spackling paste to patch holes
- Caulking to seal noticeable cracks in seams and corners
2. Think About the Color and Finish
As for the paint itself, Kruskol suggests a flat finish—also known as a matte finish—if you're doing a ceiling and walls. Matte also an ideal finish if you want something washable, because your little ones are notorious wall scribblers. And if you're painting baseboards, window casings, window sills, etc., choose to use a semi-gloss paint, which will pair nicely against a flat finish on your wall.
And when pinpointing the best color, think about how you want your space to feel, suggests Amy Studebaker, owner and principal designer of Amy Studebaker Design in St. Louis, Missouri. She recommends first asking yourself if you want a warm and cozy feel or a cooler vibe.
"If warm and cozy is what you are after, go for colors that have a muddy feel with undertones of red, orange, or yellow," says Studebaker. "If the cooler vibe is what you are leaning towards, go for colors with a purple, blue, or green undertone."
3. Test, Test, Test
Before committing to your paint color, test, test, test, says Berk. "Don't go to the paint store, grab a swatch off the wall, and then get your gallon right then and there," he advises. "Grab a handful of different samples of the colors you're considering, and take them home and test them out on your wall. Make sure to look at them at different times of the day as the colors will change, and then, you can make the best decision for the right paint color for your project."
You'll also want to steer clear of overly-saturated paint colors, says Berk. "While I understand you may want to go bold in your space with color, opt for a more muted version of the bold color you're leaning towards," he notes. "You can do this by moving up or down the paint chip to select a tone that still has the same color profile but is a bit softer on the eyes—and your space."
4. Pick Your Primer, If Necessary
Once you've chosen the paint, you'll also want to pick out a primer that's compatible. Carson points out that there are two common types of primer: oil-based and latex-based.
The primer you choose should be compatible with your paint based on its chemical makeup. "The surface you're painting will determine which kind of primer to use," she explains. "Either will work if you're painting new wood, but if you're painting drywall, for example, latex primer is a better bet because it will create a more even surface than oil-based products. Shiny materials, such as glass or tile, will require bonding primers."
That being said, if you're painting over a previously painted wall, there's no need to worry about a primer. "New paint adheres perfectly well to old coats."
And depending on what type of paint you've chosen, you might also be able to skip the primer entirely, explains Berk. "A lot of paint brands now are doing two-in-one paint, which includes the primer and can speed up the process," he says.
5. Prep
Set the stage for success by decluttering. "The less clutter you have around, the better," says Carson. "Also, be sure to cover floors with drop cloths and furniture with plastic to avoid getting paint in the wrong places."
Then, before you pick up your paint brush, make sure you start with even, smoothed surfaces, she notes. "Sand any imperfections and patch holes for a more seamless application," says Carson.
6. Work Your Way From The Top Down
Once you begin painting, you'll want to work your way from the top down, explains Carson. "If you're painting the ceiling, start there," she notes. "Next, frame the room by painting the perimeter of the ceiling to ensure all seams are covered. Then, start in one corner and expand outward. Replicate that same process for the walls."
She continues, "Frame them first by cutting around moldings, wall fixtures and door and window frames before rolling out the walls. Add a second coat, and then, proceed to the trim."
As for the actual application technique, aim for vertical strokes. Try to work as quickly as possible and maintain a wet edge to keep the color consistent, explains Carson. Check your paint packaging for the length of time it will take your particular product to dry as it will vary.
And if you're a novice painter, give yourself extra leeway by using plenty of two-inch blue painter's tape along any edges. "Consider running tape on the floor, especially if you have hardwood floors," she adds.
7. Try This Technique
A simple paint technique that makes a big impact, according to Berk? "Consider putting a tape line ⅔ the way up the wall and then painting everything below it or above it," he advises. "This trick can visually trick your eyes into thinking the space is a bit taller than it really is, and it also can create a modern and fresh look in your space."
8. Apply Two Coats—and Do This Between Coats
Berk says that while one coat might look like full coverage, you should always paint two full coats to make sure your application is even.
Also, give yourself enough time in between coats, he advises. "If you're in between coats, I like to put the entire paint tray including the roller inside of a garbage bag and tie the end of the bag and set it back down on the floor," says Berk. "This will trap the air from getting to the paint, and you won't have to worry about your paint roller or paint brush drying out in between coats."
9. Clean Up and Store—or Recycle—Your Paint
Ultimately, if you've prepped your space well, cleanup will be far less time-consuming than it would be otherwise, notes Carson. And from there, you'll be free to kick back and enjoy your handiwork.