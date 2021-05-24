5 Mini Home Makeovers With Paint That Will Lift Your Family's Spirits

The beauty of this project is that it actually looks amazing when it’s not perfect, so you can feel confident going big with an easy-to-draw design like a rainbow or a sun. First, sketch it out with colored pencils similar to your paint colors, starting in the middle of the wall and working outward to make sure it’s centered. Then go over it with acrylic paint in an eggshell or a satin with smaller art brushes, recommends Sarah Fishburne, director of trend and design for The Home Depot. But seriously, don’t stress it. “You’re not looking for finished edges,” says Bailey Li, a designer in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. “Going outside the lines makes it more abstract and fun.”