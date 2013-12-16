A looking glass with bunny ears makes for a playful reflection. Just cut white felt into an ear shape. Hot-glue smaller pieces of pink felt on top and let dry. Spray them with fabric-stiffening spray ($9). Once ears have dried, attach them to the wall using self-stick Command strips ($4) so they sit behind the mirror. Tell your kids they grew overnight! Langesund mirror, $30. Heico White Rabbit Lamp, $85. Commonfolke Tall Bunny, $61.

Tip: Don't have a bunny lover? You can make a lion's mane, elephant ears, or even a funny hat out of felt too!