Oh Happy Day Founder Jordan Ferney's Room Essentials
Find Chinese lanterns similar to the vintage ones in Simone’s room at KimonoRobeStore.com. Gauze Shanghai Lanterns, $18 and up.
Ferney’s colorful rugs are a mix of new, like this stunner (Mistana Clarke Pink area rug, $219 for 6’7” x 9’), and vintage. For antique floor coverings, try searching websites like Revival Rugs and Old New House.
Steal Ferney’s boho vibe with a new version of her daughter’s antique rattan daybed and colorful pillows. Pari Rattan Daybed, $998. Chartreuse Velvet Throw Pillow, $10. Denny Pom Pom Throw Pillow in blush, $46.
The striped Roman shades in the boys’ room were custom made by The Shade Store. For a cheaper DIY solution, try IKEA’s Sofia fabric hung from clip curtain rings. $8 per yard; IKEA stores.
Ferney splurged on Mud Australia’s handmade ceramic plates, cups, and bowls, but you can re-create the look for less with IKEA’s Färgrik and Dinera dinnerware collections. $2 and up; IKEA stores.
Kids love things that are a little silly, like this neon banana light featured in Moses and Roman’s room. $69.
Ferney used Valspar’s Salamander (6001-8B) paint in an eggshell finish for the boys’ bedroom. $34 per gallon; Lowe’s stores.
Part of this article originally appeared in Parents Magazine as 'Oh Happy Home!'