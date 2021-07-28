Durable Kid-Friendly Decor That Will Save Parents Money in the Long Run

Seating

Durable design is undoing the notion that parents have to forsake all the "nice" things in their home until the kids turn 18. Instead, the playful yet versatile Flexible Love Chairs are just the beginning of kid-friendly durable decor. Since 2005, when Stretch Design first came out with its innovative and sustainable accordion folding chairs and sofas, an entire series of cardboard couches have made their way onto the market.

The recycled wood and honeycomb design makes it easy to comfortably seat an entire soccer team or just a few extra dinner guests. The Lava Black is a perfect color to mask spills, and any of the color options offer the flexibility to store the seating whenever needed—all of which makes this couch perfect for an active family that wants to be both chic and practical.

Some folks swear by Flexible Love for cardboard furniture, but there are other (often more affordable) varieties from brands such as AlienTech, FlexYah, and Australia's Karton.