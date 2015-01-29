Just about any simple shape can be cut from fabric and turned into an easy-to-apply (and easy-to-remove) wall decoration. We made our buildings, clouds, trees, and little cats from a range of prints and solids.

1. To make a decal, use an iron (adults only) to adhere fusible web, such as HeatnBond Ultrahold, to the back side of a length of quilting-weight cotton fabric, following the package instructions.2. On the web backing, draw a shape; for outlining buildings, use a yardstick.3. With a craft knife (adults only), cut along the lines and peel off the backing.4. Use a hot iron to adhere the shape's back side to the wall. Keep the iron moving and run your hands over each piece as it cools to help a bond form.5. When you're ready to remove the decals, peel them slowly off the wall.