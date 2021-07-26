Every year, Pantone introduces a "Color of the Year" that's meant to reflect the current social tone. This year's Pantone Color of the Year pairs two hues: Ultimate Grey, a slightly understated but calming shade, and Illuminating, a bright, bold splash of yellow.

Together, the colors exude "strength and positivity" and tell "a story of color that encapsulates deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the promise of something sunny and friendly," according to the company.

Fittingly, that's a message that plenty of parents might want to bring into their children's nurseries or playrooms this year.

"Over the last five years, grey and yellow have been a popular choice for parents creating gender-neutral or modern nurseries since it has such a serene, elevated feel," explains Stephanie Purzycki, CEO and cofounder of The Finish, an interior design service in Westport, Connecticut. "This year's colors feel like a bolder take on these choices. The grey is deeper and the yellow is brighter, which makes them a fresh and fun update."

Here, Purzycki and other experts recommend unique ways to incorporate the hues into your child's nursery or playroom.