13 Decor Ideas to Spark Kids' Creativity

Keep It Central

Location is everything. If the art area is in the basement or tucked away upstairs, it’s less likely to get used—even if it’s really fantastic. “It should be close to where everyone is hanging out,” says Megan Schiller, founder of The Art Pantry, a design firm specializing in children’s creative spaces.

Say Yes to the Mess

Neatniks take a deep breath: Research has found that people may be more creative in untidy spaces. So designate a place where kids can get messy. The work surface should be something nonporous that wipes clean—and skip the rug underfoot.

Design Within Kids’ Reach

Store supplies in a way that children can easily access them; then they can create when the urge strikes. “Keep the supplies somewhere where the kids notice them and are inspired by them,” says Schiller.

Put Art on the Walls

“It’s empowering to see their artwork displayed,” notes Meg Nicoll, art educator at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. In fact, in the new National Core Arts Standards, there is an emphasis on selecting artwork for presentation and displaying it. Do the same at home.

