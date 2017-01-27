5 Ways to Thrive in Your Small Space with Kids

My husband, son, and I share less than 700 square feet. Keeping it orderly requires daily dedication and discipline (especially with a 4-year-old!) but rewards us with fewer expenses and therefore greater financial freedom. We’re part of a larger trend: After years of a “bigger is better” mentality, families across the country are embracing smaller homes to save money, reside in the cities they love, and live more sustainably. Whether you’ve chosen to stay in a small space or find yourself in one just for now, advice from my new book, The Little Book of Living Small, will help you love every inch you’ve got.