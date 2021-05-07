Best Outdoor Patio Furniture for Your Family's Backyard

By Cassie Hurwitz
May 07, 2021
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturers. Art: Jillian Sellers.

When it comes to decorating your family's outdoor space, weather-friendly finds are just as important as kid-friendly finds. Create the patio of your dreams with these weatherproof tables, chairs, hammocks, lights, and more.

Family Hammock

Credit: Courtesy of Yellow Leaf Hammocks
Welcome lazy summer afternoons with this bright, handwoven Signature Hammock made from durable waterproof yarn. Spring for the family size, which supports up to 550 pounds and a whole lot of group cuddles.

All-Weather Bar Cart

Credit: Courtesy of Crate and Barrel
An all-weather bar cart with removable trays is genius for entertaining or schlepping almost anything. The Alfresco II Grey Cart With Casters is made from a UV-treated faux wood and has locking wheels.

Pedestal Planters

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm
Spruce up the patio by popping a new plant baby into a sculptural earthenware Bishop Pedestal Planter.

Solar String Lights

Credit: Courtesy of Bright Tech
No need to plug in: Glow Solar String Lights soak up rays during the day. Weave them through your trees or along a doorframe for a no-fuss twinkly atmosphere when the sun sets.

Metal Outdoor Side Table

Credit: Courtesy of Noble House
Every yard needs a multipurpose item like the Noble House Lassen 21-in. Matte Teal Round Metal Outdoor Side Table. Use it as a seat, for propping up your feet, or for resting your book on (that is, if you ever get the chance to sit down).

Outdoor Dining Set

Credit: Courtesy of IKEA
With expandable drop leaves on the table, a roomy bench, and two matching chairs, the Äpplarö set caters to all your summer dining needs—and it’ll withstand everything that’s eventually spilled on it.

Stacking Wicker Chairs

Credit: Courtesy of Bee & Willow
Bring bistro vibes to the backyard with the Bee & Willow Home Nantucket Wicker Stacking Chairs, which can sidle up to any style of table or act as theater seats for your kids’ impromptu talent show.

Outdoor Floor Cushions

Credit: Courtesy of Society6
Once you’ve got your seating down, throw a large floor pillow or two into the mix. Kids will love sprawling out on the Eden Outdoor Floor Cushion.

By Cassie Hurwitz