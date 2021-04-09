Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

To save us all a few hours of online scroll shopping, we asked Shavonda Gardner and three other home experts for their current favorite picks.

A Room-by-Room Guide to Sprucing Up Your Family Home, According to Instagrammers

After more time in our houses than we ever imagined, most of us are ready for a change of scenery, or at least fresh paint and some fun throw pillows. We asked four design-expert moms who have perfected the art of the zhuzh to each tackle one room. Their small changes can make a real difference.

Shavonda Gardner portrait Image zoom Credit: Gary Ashley of Create and Gather

How to Get a Chic Kitchen

With Shavonda Gardner

Shavonda Gardner's blog, SG Style, celebrates small spaces that embrace bold elements and also champions Black and LGBTQ+ voices in the world of home design. Gardner's Sacramento, California, house, shared with her wife, Naomi, and their teens, Bryanna, 18, and Michael, 13, is full of color and pattern. Her approach to kitchen decorating is no different from the rest of her home: She knows that a little DIY-ing (get out that paintbrush), paired with a collection of well-loved, useful things, adds up to a room that feels good to be in.

chic green kitchen with white backsplash Image zoom Credit: Erin Kunkel Sherwin-Williams Hunt Club Shop It “If you want instant personality, paint the cabinets, the walls, or the floors,” Gardner says. “Sherwin-Williams Hunt Club is a great deep green, like my cabinets.” Young House Love Metal Convertible Pendant Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Shades of Light Young House Love Metal Convertible Pendant Shop It A cool fixture like this Young House Love Metal Convertible Pendant can single-handedly recharge the whole kitchen. Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven Shop It The Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven looks just as handsome perched on your stovetop as on your dinner table. Benjara Brown & White Marble Top Metal Kitchen Island Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Home Depot Benjara Brown and White Marble Top Metal Kitchen Island Shop It “I appreciate the extra storage underneath this Benjara Brown & White Marble Top Metal Kitchen Island.” Lecci Clay French Linen Kitchen Towel by Harmony Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of I Dream of France Lecci Clay French Linen Kitchen Towel by Harmony Shop It Bring on country vibes by way of Provence with the Lecci Clay French Linen Kitchen Towel by Harmony. mint green Smeg 2-slice toaster Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of West Elm Smeg 2-Slice Toaster Shop It This line of appliances comes in gorgeous pastels, such as a mint Smeg 2-slice toaster. Mosser Glass Cake Stand Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of One Kings Lane Mosser Glass Cake Stand Shop It Serve sweets on the Mosser Glass Cake Stand, or let it be countertop jewelry. Farmhouse Pottery Handmade Ceramic Vintage-Style Crocks Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Food52 Farmhouse Pottery Handmade Ceramic Vintage-Style Crocks Shop It Corral kitchen tools in Farmhouse Pottery Handmade Ceramic Vintage-Style Crocks.

erin wheeler sunny circle studio portrait Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Erin Wheeler

How to Get a Happy Kids Room

With Erin Wheeler

The name of Erin Wheeler's blog captures her decorating style: Sunny Circle Studio is all about cheerful décor. A former graphic designer, Wheeler has carved out a niche designing Pinterest-worthy rooms that stand up to her family's active life in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she lives with her husband, David, and their children, Wyatt, 9, and Zora, 6. Her kids' bedrooms, in particular, are a lesson in how to dress up a space that children inhabit. Wheeler's secret is mixing sophisticated furniture with quirky, artful accents.

feminine kids bedroom with cloud mural Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Erin Wheeler Nuage Mural Shop It “This sky scene Nuage Mural is my favorite thing in my daughter’s room,” Wheeler says. There’s a peel-andstick version too! Rivet Dome-Shaped Table Lamp Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Rivet Dome-Shaped Table Lamp Shop It Two bulbs help you control brightness in the Rivet Dome-Shaped Table Lamp. Curious Animal Head Wall Decor Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Crate and Barrel Curious Animal Head Wall Decor Shop It Each Curious Animal Head Wall Decor hangs by a simple loop you can hook onto a nail. Motherly Timeless 6-Drawer Dresser With Changer Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Motherly Motherly Timeless 6-Drawer Dresser With Changer Topper Shop It Furniture like this Motherly Timeless 6-Drawer Dresser With Changer Topper (holds a changing pad) grows with your child. Pear printable poster Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Loup Lab Pear printable poster Buy It “Find amazing art on Etsy, like this Pear printable poster. Download, print, and frame.” Diamond Aztec Tufted Flat Weave Area Rug by Drew Barrymore Flower Home Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Walmart Diamond Aztec Tufted Flat Weave Area Rug by Drew Barrymore Flower Home Shop It The Diamond Aztec Tufted Flat Weave Area Rug by Drew Barrymore Flower Home is gender-neutral. Minnen white bed frame Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of IKEA Minnen Bed Frame Shop It Kids move so fast from a crib to a toddler bed to a single. Go economical with a charming Minnen frame. Rainbow Nesting Arches Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Bitte Rainbow Nesting Arches Shop It Wooden toys like this set of Rainbow Nesting Arches double as sculpture.

emily henderson portrait in blue top Image zoom Credit: Sara Ligorria-Tramp

How to Get a Minimalist Living Room

With Emily Henderson

Emily Henderson got her start styling homes for magazines, but it was HGTV's Design Star that made the West Coast stylist a household name. Her blog, Style by Emily Henderson, is beloved for her fun voice and her look that's aspirational yet achievable for folks with young kids— she and her husband, Brian, have Charlie, 7, and Elliot (called Birdie), 5. Her design signature is clean and cool with touches of vintage charm to keep things fresh. It's just what we crave in rooms that double as kid zones and spots for grown-ups to chill.

minimalist living room with high ceilings Image zoom Credit: Sara Ligorria-Tramp

Visby Teal Textured Round Pouf Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Burke Decor Visby Teal Textured Round Pouf Shop It Move the Visby Teal Textured Round Pouf around to be a cheery footstool or a spare seat. stone gray Burrard Sofa Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Article Burrard Sofa Shop It “The Burrard Sofa is very comfortable, the proportions are great, and the fabric is forgiving. Plus, it comes in a sectional option, which is my personal favorite.” “When choosing upholstery fabric, go for a medium-dark tone: not light, not dark,” Henderson says. “You’d be shocked by how much pet hair and milk a dark sofa can show!” Pillowfort Modern Ball Table Lamp Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Target Pillowfort Modern Ball Table Lamp Shop It “A curvy ceramic light, like the Pillowfort Modern Ball Table Lamp, adds warmth, but in a really simple way.” plaid Garren Pillow Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Effortless Composition Garren Pillow Shop It Add in some color with this Garren Pillow, which can veer modern or rustic. BEHR Eon N370-2 paint swatch Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Behr BEHR Eon N370-2 Shop It Walls radiate calm with a soft neutral gray such as BEHR Eon N370-2. Pillowfort Water Hyacinth and Coiled Rope Storage Bin Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Target Pillowfort Water Hyacinth and Coiled Rope Storage Bin Shop It Stash your random clutter inside the Pillowfort Water Hyacinth and Coiled Rope Storage Bin.

How to Get an Eclectic Bedroom

With Justina Blakeney

Rare is the designer who launches a trend that's maximalist in every way yet catches on with the masses. When Justina Blakeney christened her colorful Los Angeles bungalow (and her blog) The Jungalow, popularity followed. Her Jungalow brand embraces a vibrant bohemian look teeming with greenery. While she and her husband, Jason, are proud parents of Ida, 8, Blakeney also calls herself a plant mom. Her latest book, Jungalow: Decorate Wild, is out April 6 and includes ideas like these for giving a grown-up bedroom laid-back glamour.

jungalow moody blue boho bedroom Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Jungalow

"Throw out preconceived notions and channel colors that make you feel the way you want to in your bedroom—sleepy! Sexy! Relaxed! Use paint, wallpaper, and textiles to bring your space to life," Blakeney says.

Jamila Santa Fe Rug by Justina Blakeney X Loloi Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Jungalow Jamila Santa Fe Rug by Justina Blakeney X Loloi Shop It “I use my own Jamila Santa Fe Rug by Justina Blakeney X Loloi in our bedroom. It’s so soft underfoot, and the colors are very soothing.” Roma Cubby Wall Shelf Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters Roma Cubby Wall Shelf Shop It “When space is limited, I’m a fan of hanging storage, like this Roma Cubby Wall Shelf.” Snake Plant and Grant Planter Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Sill Snake Plant and Grant Planter Shop It New to plant parenthood? Try a splashy dracaena or this sculptural Snake Plant and Grant Planter. colorful Pei’s Sunrise Throw Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Suchiras Pei’s Sunrise Throw Shop It Layer your bed with a vibrant kantha made of hand-stitched saris. Pei’s Sunrise Throw is one of a kind, but there are similar gems on the website. Potter’s Clay Lime Wash paint swatch Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Portola Paints and Glazes Potter’s Clay Lime Wash Shop It Potter’s Clay Lime Wash dries with a nice color variation Round Cane Accent Table Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Touch of Class Round Cane Accent Table Shop It This Round Cane Accent Table has a removable tray top and big island style. Casaluna 100% Washed Linen Solid Sheet Set Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Target Casaluna 100% Washed Linen Solid Sheet Set Shop It “I sleep on the Casaluna 100% Washed Linen Solid Sheet Set. It keeps me from feeling too hot at night.”