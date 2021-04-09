A Room-by-Room Guide to Sprucing Up Your Family Home, According to Instagrammers

To save us all a few hours of online scroll shopping, we asked Shavonda Gardner and three other home experts for their current favorite picks.

By Laura Fenton
April 09, 2021
Credit: Erin Kunkel

After more time in our houses than we ever imagined, most of us are ready for a change of scenery, or at least fresh paint and some fun throw pillows. We asked four design-expert moms who have perfected the art of the zhuzh to each tackle one room. Their small changes can make a real difference.

Credit: Gary Ashley of Create and Gather

How to Get a Chic Kitchen

With Shavonda Gardner

Shavonda Gardner's blog, SG Style, celebrates small spaces that embrace bold elements and also champions Black and LGBTQ+ voices in the world of home design. Gardner's Sacramento, California, house, shared with her wife, Naomi, and their teens, Bryanna, 18, and Michael, 13, is full of color and pattern. Her approach to kitchen decorating is no different from the rest of her home: She knows that a little DIY-ing (get out that paintbrush), paired with a collection of well-loved, useful things, adds up to a room that feels good to be in.

Credit: Erin Kunkel

Sherwin-Williams Hunt Club

“If you want instant personality, paint the cabinets, the walls, or the floors,” Gardner says. “Sherwin-Williams Hunt Club is a great deep green, like my cabinets.”

Credit: Courtesy of Shades of Light

Young House Love Metal Convertible Pendant

A cool fixture like this Young House Love Metal Convertible Pendant can single-handedly recharge the whole kitchen.

Credit: Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven

The Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven looks just as handsome perched on your stovetop as on your dinner table.

Credit: Courtesy of Home Depot

Benjara Brown and White Marble Top Metal Kitchen Island

“I appreciate the extra storage underneath this Benjara Brown & White Marble Top Metal Kitchen Island.”

Credit: Courtesy of I Dream of France

Lecci Clay French Linen Kitchen Towel by Harmony

Bring on country vibes by way of Provence with the Lecci Clay French Linen Kitchen Towel by Harmony.

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

Smeg 2-Slice Toaster

This line of appliances comes in gorgeous pastels, such as a mint Smeg 2-slice toaster.

Credit: Courtesy of One Kings Lane

Mosser Glass Cake Stand

Serve sweets on the Mosser Glass Cake Stand, or let it be countertop jewelry.

Credit: Courtesy of Food52

Farmhouse Pottery Handmade Ceramic Vintage-Style Crocks

Corral kitchen tools in Farmhouse Pottery Handmade Ceramic Vintage-Style Crocks.

Credit: Courtesy of Erin Wheeler

How to Get a Happy Kids Room

With Erin Wheeler

The name of Erin Wheeler's blog captures her decorating style: Sunny Circle Studio is all about cheerful décor. A former graphic designer, Wheeler has carved out a niche designing Pinterest-worthy rooms that stand up to her family's active life in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she lives with her husband, David, and their children, Wyatt, 9, and Zora, 6. Her kids' bedrooms, in particular, are a lesson in how to dress up a space that children inhabit. Wheeler's secret is mixing sophisticated furniture with quirky, artful accents.

Credit: Courtesy of Erin Wheeler

Nuage Mural

“This sky scene Nuage Mural is my favorite thing in my daughter’s room,” Wheeler says. There’s a peel-andstick version too!

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Rivet Dome-Shaped Table Lamp

Two bulbs help you control brightness in the Rivet Dome-Shaped Table Lamp.

Credit: Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

Curious Animal Head Wall Decor

Each Curious Animal Head Wall Decor hangs by a simple loop you can hook onto a nail.

Credit: Courtesy of Motherly

Motherly Timeless 6-Drawer Dresser With Changer Topper

Furniture like this Motherly Timeless 6-Drawer Dresser With Changer Topper (holds a changing pad) grows with your child.

Credit: Courtesy of The Loup Lab

Pear printable poster

“Find amazing art on Etsy, like this Pear printable poster. Download, print, and frame.”

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Diamond Aztec Tufted Flat Weave Area Rug by Drew Barrymore Flower Home

The Diamond Aztec Tufted Flat Weave Area Rug by Drew Barrymore Flower Home is gender-neutral.

Credit: Courtesy of IKEA

Minnen Bed Frame

Kids move so fast from a crib to a toddler bed to a single. Go economical with a charming Minnen frame.

Credit: Courtesy of Bitte

Rainbow Nesting Arches

Wooden toys like this set of Rainbow Nesting Arches double as sculpture.

Credit: Sara Ligorria-Tramp

How to Get a Minimalist Living Room

With Emily Henderson

Emily Henderson got her start styling homes for magazines, but it was HGTV's Design Star that made the West Coast stylist a household name. Her blog, Style by Emily Henderson, is beloved for her fun voice and her look that's aspirational yet achievable for folks with young kids— she and her husband, Brian, have Charlie, 7, and Elliot (called Birdie), 5. Her design signature is clean and cool with touches of vintage charm to keep things fresh. It's just what we crave in rooms that double as kid zones and spots for grown-ups to chill.

Credit: Sara Ligorria-Tramp
Credit: Courtesy of Burke Decor

Visby Teal Textured Round Pouf

Move the Visby Teal Textured Round Pouf around to be a cheery footstool or a spare seat.

Credit: Courtesy of Article

Burrard Sofa

“The Burrard Sofa is very comfortable, the proportions are great, and the fabric is forgiving. Plus, it comes in a sectional option, which is my personal favorite.”

“When choosing upholstery fabric, go for a medium-dark tone: not light, not dark,” Henderson says. “You’d be shocked by how much pet hair and milk a dark sofa can show!”

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Pillowfort Modern Ball Table Lamp

“A curvy ceramic light, like the Pillowfort Modern Ball Table Lamp, adds warmth, but in a really simple way.”

Credit: Courtesy of Effortless Composition

Garren Pillow

Add in some color with this Garren Pillow, which can veer modern or rustic.

Credit: Courtesy of Behr

BEHR Eon N370-2

Walls radiate calm with a soft neutral gray such as BEHR Eon N370-2.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Pillowfort Water Hyacinth and Coiled Rope Storage Bin

Stash your random clutter inside the Pillowfort Water Hyacinth and Coiled Rope Storage Bin.

How to Get an Eclectic Bedroom

With Justina Blakeney

Rare is the designer who launches a trend that's maximalist in every way yet catches on with the masses. When Justina Blakeney christened her colorful Los Angeles bungalow (and her blog) The Jungalow, popularity followed. Her Jungalow brand embraces a vibrant bohemian look teeming with greenery. While she and her husband, Jason, are proud parents of Ida, 8, Blakeney also calls herself a plant mom. Her latest book, Jungalow: Decorate Wild, is out April 6 and includes ideas like these for giving a grown-up bedroom laid-back glamour.

Credit: Courtesy of Jungalow

"Throw out preconceived notions and channel colors that make you feel the way you want to in your bedroom—sleepy! Sexy! Relaxed! Use paint, wallpaper, and textiles to bring your space to life," Blakeney says.

Credit: Courtesy of Jungalow

Jamila Santa Fe Rug by Justina Blakeney X Loloi

“I use my own Jamila Santa Fe Rug by Justina Blakeney X Loloi in our bedroom. It’s so soft underfoot, and the colors are very soothing.”

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Roma Cubby Wall Shelf

“When space is limited, I’m a fan of hanging storage, like this Roma Cubby Wall Shelf.”

Credit: Courtesy of The Sill

Snake Plant and Grant Planter

New to plant parenthood? Try a splashy dracaena or this sculptural Snake Plant and Grant Planter.

Credit: Courtesy of Suchiras

Pei’s Sunrise Throw

Layer your bed with a vibrant kantha made of hand-stitched saris. Pei’s Sunrise Throw is one of a kind, but there are similar gems on the website.

Credit: Courtesy of Portola Paints and Glazes

Potter’s Clay Lime Wash

Potter’s Clay Lime Wash dries with a nice color variation

Credit: Courtesy of Touch of Class

Round Cane Accent Table

This Round Cane Accent Table has a removable tray top and big island style.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Casaluna 100% Washed Linen Solid Sheet Set

“I sleep on the Casaluna 100% Washed Linen Solid Sheet Set. It keeps me from feeling too hot at night.”

This article originally appeared in Parents magazine's May 2021 issue as "New Look, Same Home." Want more from the magazine? Sign up for a monthly print subscription here

Parents magazine

