This New Plant Kit Has Everything Kids Need to Develop Their Green Thumbs at Home

The kits let us bring a bit of nature into our homes while teaching kids about the science of plants and how to grow one of their very own.

Included in the kit is an easy-to-care-for Philodendron Heartleaf plant, which requires low light and little water (phew!) and a propagation kit featuring a glass tube and beautiful concrete terrazzo stand that moms will love to display. There are also downloadable plant coloring cards to keep kids busy while their plant grows. And for those of us wary of our green thumbs, Bloomscape will replace any plant that dies within 30 days of purchase, which gives us major peace of mind.

Of course, the kit isn’t complete without help from the Bloomscape team and its resident Plant Mom, Joyce Mast. With your purchase, you will be able to access her exclusive plant-care workshop, which she teaches alongside her grandkids, and ask her any plant-related questions.

"Bloomscape's new Grow-How Kit is a great way to connect kids to nature this summer while we're staying safe indoors,” Mast tells Parents. “Propagation is a fun activity for both parents/grandparents and kids to learn more about how plants grow and get some hands-on experience. My grandkids love it!"

In addition to offering some relief for parents and kids with its new Grow-How Kit, Bloomscape is dedicated to giving back during this challenging time. The plant retailer will be donating $20 from each kit sold to Detroit Prep, a public elementary school located in the company’s hometown of Detroit. The funds will be put toward providing kids with at-home school supplies to continue their learning at home.

We can’t wait to try this kit with our own kids!