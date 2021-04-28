10 Best Waterproof Mattress Protectors You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

With 127,000 five-star ratings, this waterproof mattress protector is a tried-and-tested option. It's made from hypoallergenic terry cotton with a membrane coating on the back that repels fluids and allergens, protects against dust mites and bacteria, and still allows air to pass through. The protector is available for twin- through California king-size beds.

"I have washed this about 30 times, and it is still in amazing condition," one reviewer wrote. "My son sneaks into bed with us and has accidents from time to time. My brand new mattress has NEVER been wet."

To buy: SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, $24.95–$34.95; amazon.com.