10 Best Waterproof Mattress Protectors You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Whether you're potty training your kids, dealing with bed-wetting, or trying to shield your bed from pet accidents, a waterproof mattress protector is a necessity. But with so many different options on the market, it can be difficult to find the right one for your needs. That's why we rounded up the 10 best waterproof mattress protectors on Amazon that are both affordable and effective.
Our list includes everything from an eco-friendly bamboo mattress protector to a cover designed specifically for cribs to a top-rated mattress pad. Keep scrolling to check out the best of the best picks.
Shop Waterproof Mattress Protectors on Amazon
- Best Overall: SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, $24.95–$34.95
- Most Affordable: Linenspa Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, $17.78–$23.46
- Best for Bed-Wetting: FGZ Waterproof Mattress Cover, $17.99–$27.99
- Best for Pets: AirExpect Waterproof Mattress Protector, $20.99–$29.99
- Best Bamboo Option: PlushDeluxe Premium Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector, $27.99–$42.99
- Most Breathable: Meritlife Breathable Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector, $27.99–$44.90
- Quietest Fabric: Coop Home Goods Waterproof Mattress Protector, $35.99–$54.99
- Best for Cribs: Carter's Waterproof Crib and Toddler Protective Mattress Pad Cover, $14.92–$25.68
- Softest Fabric: Zamat Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector, $18.95–$29.99
- Best Mattress Pad: Priva Ultra Waterproof Sheet Protector, $8.95
Best Overall: SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector
With 127,000 five-star ratings, this waterproof mattress protector is a tried-and-tested option. It's made from hypoallergenic terry cotton with a membrane coating on the back that repels fluids and allergens, protects against dust mites and bacteria, and still allows air to pass through. The protector is available for twin- through California king-size beds.
"I have washed this about 30 times, and it is still in amazing condition," one reviewer wrote. "My son sneaks into bed with us and has accidents from time to time. My brand new mattress has NEVER been wet."
To buy: SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, $24.95–$34.95; amazon.com.
Most Affordable: Linenspa Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector
Starting at just under $18, the Linenspa waterproof mattress protector is a great affordable option. It protects against spills, accidents, dust mites, and allergens, and it has an elastic band across the bottom that makes sure it stays put on your mattress. You can also shop the brand's waterproof pillow protectors on the same product listing.
To buy: Linenspa Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, $17.78–$23.46; amazon.com.
Best for Bed-Wetting: FGZ Waterproof Mattress Cover
This waterproof mattress protector can handle everything from bodily fluids to formula to red wine spills. It has a soft cotton outer layer with a rubber-like TPU backing to protect your mattress from accidents.
"This mattress protector has saved my toddler's mattress a few times," a shopper shared. "It has kept her mattress free of puke and pee—will definitely buy another one when we get a bigger bed for our other kiddo. It's easy to wash, and we don't even notice it on the bed."
To buy: FGZ Waterproof Mattress Cover, $17.99–$27.99; amazon.com.
Best for Pets: AirExpect Waterproof Mattress Protector
Whether you're training a puppy or caring for a senior dog, cleaning up accidents is probably part of your daily life. And if you're allergic to pet dander, you may just find yourself sneezing as you curl up with your furry friend in bed. That's why tons of pet owners use this waterproof mattress protector to save their beds from fluids and allergens.
"There is nothing our dog loves more than napping between us in bed," a reviewer began. "Sadly, as she ages, there are more and more 'accidents' in her sleep. We purchased the mattress protector, and it's worked so well that we will shortly buy another to have a fresh one while the other is in the laundry."
To buy: AirExpect Waterproof Mattress Protector, $20.99–$29.99; amazon.com.
Best Bamboo Option: PlushDeluxe Premium Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector
For an eco-friendly alternative, consider this natural bamboo mattress protector. It's hypoallergenic, 100 percent waterproof, breathable, and noiseless. Plus, the top bamboo layer is so soft that one reviewer said it "feels like a memory foam topper." It's available in twin- through California king-size options.
To buy: PlushDeluxe Premium Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector, $27.99–$42.99; amazon.com.
Most Breathable: Meritlife Breathable Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector
If you're putting a mattress protector on your child's bed, you'll want to make sure it's extra breathable. This option is made from bamboo with a mesh fabric filling that keeps air circulating through the cover, while still repelling liquids, dust mites, bacteria, and bed bugs. The protector is also soft to the touch, allowing for the most comfortable bedtime experience.
To buy: Meritlife Breathable Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector, $27.99–$44.90; amazon.com.
Quietest Fabric: Coop Home Goods Waterproof Mattress Protector
There's nothing worse than hearing your mattress protector crinkle every time you move in your bed. That's why over 3,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this waterproof option that's made from a rayon and polyester fabric that stays quiet through any tossing and turning.
"This pad is high quality, comfortable, doesn't move AT ALL, doesn't feel clammy, and is silent," a reviewer wrote. "This critique comes from a restless sleeper who goes from cold to hot many nights."
To buy: Coop Home Goods Waterproof Mattress Protector, $35.99–$54.99; amazon.com.
Best for Cribs: Carter's Waterproof Crib and Toddler Protective Mattress Pad Cover
Designed specifically for cribs, this mattress protector has nearly 6,000 five-star ratings. It's made from 100 percent polyester with a waterproof lining, fits a standard-size crib mattress, and is both washer and dryer safe.
"I've used them with my potty training toddler," a shopper wrote. "She has peed her bed dozens of times, and these have held up and kept the mattress dry."
To buy: Carter's Waterproof Crib and Toddler Protective Mattress Pad Cover, $14.92–$25.68; amazon.com.
Softest Fabric: Zamat Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector
Made from extra comfortable terry cotton, this mattress protector is "soft enough to just skip the sheet and lay directly on it," according to one reviewer. It's completely waterproof and moisture-wicking, and you can throw it in the washing machine. The protector also has an elastic band around the bottom, so it'll stay on your mattress through any movement.
To buy: Zamat Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector, $18.95–$29.99; amazon.com.
Best Mattress Pad: Priva Ultra Waterproof Sheet Protector
If you prefer a mattress pad over a sheet-like protector, consider this top-rated waterproof one from Priva. It has four layers of protection: a quilted top surface, a polyester fill for extra comfort, a super absorbent inner layer, and a vinyl non-slip backing. The pad measures 24 inches wide and 34 inches long, so it can fit on a wide range of bed sizes.
"This prevents leaks and actually works," a reviewer wrote. "I'm so glad I found something to protect [my daughter's] mattress, and I can just throw it in the wash. It has been holding up great for months so far. If you have a potty training child, this is an absolute must!"
To buy: Priva Ultra Waterproof Sheet Protector, $8.95; amazon.com.