How Much Mortgage Can My Family Afford?
Uncertain how much of a monthly mortgage payment your family's budget can accommodate? Here are some of the ways to get to the bottom of that question.
Is Rent-To-Own An Affordable Way to Buy a Family Home?
Well, not exactly. There are two sides to rent-to-own agreements: The first is what is advertised to attract homebuyers; the second is the truth about costs and contracts. Here's the skinny on both.
Amazon's Most Popular Roomba Vacuum Is $100 Off Ahead of Black Friday — and It's Bound to Sell Out
Over 50,800 shoppers think it’s the “best floor cleaner”
I'm a Single Mom & I Retired at 48 by Downsizing to a Trailer
I was scraping by, unable to afford the cheapest rent in town—that is, until I left it all behind to buy a surprisingly glam trailer.
Will Staging an Office or Nursery Make Your Family Home More Likely To Sell?
Staging your home can make it more marketable to potential buyers—but which should you stage, a nursery or a home office? Here is what experts have to say.
17 Throw Pillows That Are Perfect for the Whole Family Home
These cushy accessories are less of a splurge than, say, a new rug or sofa. But they can still spiff up your family’s spaces with a little color and texture—and a whole lot of comfiness. And that’s no fluff.
Recalled Walmart Room Spray Linked to Two Deaths
The CDC confirms the Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones contains a bacteria that matches the same bacterial strains in four patients infected since March.
10 Ways to Make Home Renovation a Fun Family Activity
Whether you're working on turning a new house into a home or redecorating a condo, chances are you can use all the help you can get. And yes, that can absolutely include roping your kids in—not only in an attempt to keep idle hands busy but to help them hone their own artistic eye and DIY skills. "Whether it be picking a color of paint, placing the finishing tile in a new backsplash, or planting a small garden, DIY projects are a great opportunity for kids to put their own personal stamp on your home," says Bailey Carson, home care expert with Angi. "As they watch their creations come to life, they'll take pride in their work and may even want to take on more responsibility as they grow older." Here are 10 ways to involve kids of all ages in your home renovation projects, according to Carson and other experts.
We're Moms and Design Experts: Here's How to Pick the Best Paint Color for Your Family Home
'The Old Truck' Children's Book is Now a West Elm Kids Collection
Joanna Gaines Just Dropped a Fall Collection at Target That You Can Already Shop—Including $4 Dinnerware
2 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Durable Kid-Friendly Decor That Will Save Parents Money in the Long Run

When you shop for durable design, you don't have to replace it when your kid transitions from toddler to tween. And that's a parenting money hack we can all get behind.

5 Mini Home Makeovers With Paint That Will Lift Your Family's Spirits
Best Outdoor Patio Furniture for Your Family's Backyard
How to Get the 10 Most Annoying Stains Out Clothes
How to Get Slime Out of Your Kid's Clothes
10 Best Waterproof Mattress Protectors You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Even Dyson Owners Love This Powerful Cordless Vacuum from Amazon—and It’s Only $95 Right Now
Amazon Shoppers Call This Lazy Susan a 'Chaos Tamer' Thanks to a Secret Feature
4 Kids Clutter Traps at Home and How to Fix Them
A Room-by-Room Guide to Sprucing Up Your Family Home, According to Instagrammers
Shoppers Say This $70 Upright Vacuum Outperforms Their Dyson at a 'Fraction of the Price'
 I Tried the Vacuum That Amazon Shoppers Say Works as Well as a Dyson—and It Lives Up to the Hype
Yes, Disinfectants Can Expire—Here's How to Tell If Yours Are Out of Date
This $9 Tool Cleans Your Microwave in Just 5 Minutes—No Scrubbing Required
Camila McConaughey Reveals the Mom Hack That’s Been ‘Extremely Helpful’ Keeping Her Family Organized
7 Ways to Be More Organized as a Family in the New Year
12 Hygge-Approved Products to Keep Your Family Cozy
This Tiny Home Folds and Unfolds Like Paper so You Can Take It Anywhere
Joy Cho of 'Oh Joy!' Shares Her Top Tips for Organizing Rooms for Kids
Ikea Is Now Selling Tiny Homes and They’re As Stylish As You’d Expect
Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday — Shop the 50 Best Deals Out of 1,000+ Discounts
The Most Popular Time to Put Up Holiday Decorations, According to a Recent Survey
Costco Is Selling Star Wars Pyrex So You Can Bring the Force to Your Kitchen
Walmart Just Announced Its Black Friday Plans, With Deals on Home, Electronics, and More
The 20 Best Home Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day, Including Stick Vacuums and Germ-Eliminating Air Purifiers
There's a Secret Disney Shop on Amazon and It's Got So Many Hidden Treasures
