15 First Day of School Signs We Love

By Nicole Harris
The first day of school is a special milestone for every kid, so why not capture the moment with a DIY sign? From preschoolers to elementary school students, we've rounded up a collection of truly adorable children with photo-worthy first day of school signs.
Framed Finish

Do you have a cute picture frame lying around the house? Pop a chalkboard inside to turn it into an adorable first day of school sign! As a bonus, you can incorporate the framed board into your household decor after the bus leaves (it would work especially well to display the dinner menu).

Life Update

Courtesy of Etsy

This colorful, reusable sign is handmade with oil-based paint. Fill in the blanks about your child's life each year: grade, date, age, teacher, school, desired career, and favorite things. You'll cherish these sweet memories for years to come. (Available on Etsy; $25). 

Fill in the Blanks

Courtesy of Just Us Four

You can also put together a DIY option with any spare piece of chalkboard. This adorable little girl wrote about her favorite food, color, song, and movie — but feel free to customize as you wish. For example, you might want to document you child's favorite book, hobbies, dream job, height, and more!

Letter Board

Back in 2014, former Bachelorette star Ali Manno (Fedotowsky) celebrated her daughter's first day of preschool with a felt letter block sign. Letter boards are photo-worthy without much effort, and they're very easy to customize!

One Smart Apple

Perhaps the most iconic symbol of school is a red apple, which is why this fill-in-the-blank chalkboard sign is shaped like the tasty fruit. (Available on Etsy; $15).

Carrying the Banner

You don't need to stick with the classic chalkboard/cardboard first day of school signs. This pennant banner uses twine and burlap for a rustic aesthetic. (Available on Etsy; $19). 

Cheerful and Colorful

Thanks to a variety of colors and fonts, Sarah Michelle Gellar's first day of school signs are extremely photogenic. They also add personality to her children's school uniforms.

A Framed Face

This DIY sign—made with colorful cut-out letters and stickers—will perfectly frame your child's face. How cute!

A Perfect Photo Prop

Those without a creative streak can buy a similar photo prop online. This colorful one can be customized with your child's name, his grade, and the current date. (Available on Etsy; $7). 

Side By Side

Who says your kid has to hold his back-to-school sign? This chalkboard easel can be reused each year—and it will also visually track your child's growth!

Personalized Print-Outs

Take a parenting cue from Snooki, who framed adorable print-outs for her children's first day of school in 2018.

Classic Chalkboard

Simple and budget-friendly, this chalkboard can be used from preschool until high school. Have your child decorate the sign himself, so you can document his handwriting and artistic skills.

First Day Flag

Flaunt your school spirit with these preppy flags, which are available from preschool to fourth grade. They're handmade with card stock and a dowel rod. (Available on Etsy; $20).  

Simple Signage

If you don't want to create a fancy first day of school sign—or if you simply don't have time—printer paper works just fine! Write a simple message with a marker or pen.

An Insta-Worthy Drawing

Tiffani Thiessen also chose computer paper for her daughter's first day of school sign, which feautred colorful handwriting and a quirky drawing of a narwahl.

