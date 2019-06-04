7 Co-Parenting Books That Take the Stress Out of Life Post-Divorce

Co-Parenting 101: Helping Your Kids Thrive in Two Households after Divorce by Deesha Philyaw and Michael D. Thomas is an exhaustive guide to parenting across two households. The chapters "Fifteen Things You May Want to Do (But Must Not Do) as a Co-Parent "and "Fifteen Things You Must Do (But May Not Want to Do) as a Co-Parent" are great levelers when you may be tempted to act in a way that's not in the best interests of your child. And because it's written by a formerly married, co-parenting couple, it hits just the right tone.