Single Parenting

You may be a single parent, but you're not alone. Read the stories and advice of other single parents here. Plus: Resources and advice for parenting through a difficult relationship with your ex and help for widows.

Most Recent

The Year I Couldn't Afford Christmas Changed My Whole Approach to the Holidays
I had to make a very difficult decision: I could either pay off my arrest warrant, or I could buy my son Christmas presents.
Why It's Important to Pay Yourself First as a Single Parent
These are the top four reasons experts say it's important to pay yourself first as a single parent—and tips to make those self-payments happen.
Navigating Financial Aid as a Single Parent: How to Get a Free Ride for your Kid
My daughter got into an Ivy League school, but instead attended a state university, for which we paid zero tuition. Here are tips to get your kid a free ride, too—even as a single parent.
How I Started Investing as a Not-Quite-Financially Literate Single Mom
If I can learn to invest, anyone can. Here are the action steps to how I got started building my portfolio—without much money or financial literacy.
How to Break the Always-Broke Cycle as a Single Dad
When I became a single dad, I struggled to make ends meet. These steps helped me break the cycle and get my finances in order—for me, and for my son.
I'm a Single Foster Mom—Here's How I Budget for Retirement, Meals and More
Three single foster moms share how they've saved for retirement, funded their kids' sports and activities, saved on weekly grocery runs, paid for vacations, and more.
Advertisement

More Single Parenting

How Marginalized Single Parents Are Uniting to Improve Community Finances on Their Own Terms
Single parents don't receive nearly enough systemic assistance. So, from mutual aid networks to childcare collectives, they're instead helping each other improve their financial situations.
I'm a Single Mom & I Retired at 48 by Downsizing to a Trailer
I was scraping by, unable to afford the cheapest rent in town—that is, until I left it all behind to buy a surprisingly glam trailer.
How to Make Half Cover It All: Transitioning to a Single-Parent Salary
Becoming a Single Mom By Choice Increased My Earning Potential
The Best Scholarships for Parents—Including Support Just for Single Moms
Money Lessons I Learned From My Single Mother

Mom Who Works Three Jobs Is Braiding Kids' Hair For Free to Help Other Single Moms

Tennessee mom of two Brittany Starks knows firsthand the added stress that comes with being a single parent during back-to-school time. To ease the burden, she offered to braid kids' hair for free in her community.

All Single Parenting

Here's How to Afford IVF as a Solo Parent
Why Extending the Child Tax Credit is One Solution to Our Broken Child Support System
How Latinas Are Redefining Single Motherhood
Man on Reddit Tells Sister to Lower Her Dating Standards Because She's a Single Mom
Shouldering the Mental Load on Your Own
11 Ways Single Parents Are Staying Sane While Social Distancing
I Became a Single Dad at 19 and Here's My Advice to Others
This Is How to Introduce Your Teenager to Your New Partner
Single Moms vs. Single Dads: Examining the Double Standards of Single Parenthood
I'm a Single Mom and I Want to Stay That Way—Stop Trying to Get Me to Date
I’m a Single-Ish Mom And I Have No Regrets
7 Co-Parenting Books That Take the Stress Out of Life Post-Divorce
How to Afford a Baby as a Single Parent
Sexy, Single & Pregnant in the City of Angels
Man Asks Why Single Dads Don't Get "Rally Cry of Support" Like Single Moms
Breaking Up With My Baby's Father Was the Best Thing I Could Do for My Son and Myself, So Why Didn't My Friends Support Me?
The Single Best Thing I Learned as a Single Mom
This is What Life is Really Like for a Single Mother by Choice
Mindy Kaling Shares Her Fears About Being a Single Mom During Dartmouth Commencement Speech
'I Love Them Like My Own': The Father Who Only Takes in Sick Children
6 Things NOT to Say to a Mom-to-Be Who's Pregnant and Single
Mom Shamed For Her Child's Tantrum Reminds Us to Choose Kindness Over Criticism
7 Tips to Rock Pregnancy When You're Doing It Solo
Children in Single-Mom-by-Choice Families Do Just as Well as Those in Two-Parent Families
You Go, Girl! Jana Kramer's Sweet Father's Day Post Is Co-Parenting #Goals
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com