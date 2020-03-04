Single Parenting

The Year I Couldn't Afford Christmas Changed My Whole Approach to the Holidays
I had to make a very difficult decision: I could either pay off my arrest warrant, or I could buy my son Christmas presents.
Why It's Important to Pay Yourself First as a Single Parent
These are the top four reasons experts say it's important to pay yourself first as a single parent—and tips to make those self-payments happen.
Navigating Financial Aid as a Single Parent: How to Get a Free Ride for your Kid
My daughter got into an Ivy League school, but instead attended a state university, for which we paid zero tuition. Here are tips to get your kid a free ride, too—even as a single parent.
How I Started Investing as a Not-Quite-Financially Literate Single Mom
If I can learn to invest, anyone can. Here are the action steps to how I got started building my portfolio—without much money or financial literacy.
How to Break the Always-Broke Cycle as a Single Dad
When I became a single dad, I struggled to make ends meet. These steps helped me break the cycle and get my finances in order—for me, and for my son.
I'm a Single Foster Mom—Here's How I Budget for Retirement, Meals and More
Three single foster moms share how they've saved for retirement, funded their kids' sports and activities, saved on weekly grocery runs, paid for vacations, and more.