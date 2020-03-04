Sibling Rivalry

An illustration of a mom and her two children on a couch.

My Older Child Isn't Bonding With Her Baby Sibling, How Do I Encourage Her to Care?

We all hope our children will be "more than siblings," and have true friendships. But there's only so much we can do. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says for young children with a baby sibling, they need plenty of time, attention, and connection to feel secure in their big sibling role.