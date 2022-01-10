Initiative Matches Refugee Families to New Neighbors: 'A Friendly Connection Can Make All the Difference'

One family from Guatemala was matched with Elisha* at the beginning of 2020, and Elyse has been mailing clothing packages from her own teen daughter ever since. The two families recently met for the first time (after nearly two years of mailed packages and notes) at a community picnic New Neighbors Partnership hosted in Brooklyn. The first meeting was magical—it was clear, though they'd never met in person, that they felt deeply connected to each other. They traded stories of how their families came to America and bonded over their shared passion of embroidery. Toward the end of the event, the eldest daughter said to me, "We don't have anyone here except our mom and you guys. It means everything to have you behind us."