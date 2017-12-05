4 Multiracial Families Share How They Make the Holidays Work

Susana I. Sanchez-Young * Guatemalan and Nicaraguan

Christopher Young * Chinese and Japanese

Kids: Joaquin, 6, and Valentina, 4

City: Walnut Creek, California

Everyone comes over on Christmas Eve, and we eat tamales and drink ponche, a warm punch made with fruit, coconut, cinnamon, and other spices. When I lived in the same city as my mom, she would make it. After relocating, I had to Google the recipe, so that my "Latina card" wouldn't get revoked! My mother-in-law brings an Asian salad made with a soy sauce-based salad-dressing recipe that was passed down from her mother. She likes to sit next to my abuelita, who doesn't speak English, and practice her Spanish.

After dinner, we put on music and dance to classics, like "Mi Burrito Sabanero." My in-laws and two brothers-in-law watch and sway from side to side. While they're very quiet, they do enjoy learning about other cultures. We'll play musical chairs and pass out instruments I've been collecting for years—an accordion, claves, tambourines. My father-in-law joins in the fun and will shake the maracas. It's a good way to burn off the tamales.

On Christmas Day, we'll go to my in-laws and make sushi. I'm not very good at it, but my mother-in-law is teaching me. This year, the kids will get involved. My children have been introduced to different cultures since they were born. When we get together with our families, and there's a mishmash of foods and traditions, it's the most normal thing to them. They're just happy to get together.