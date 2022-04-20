The Heroes Behind the Front Lines: Military Family Life in America Today

Now that the Hamiltons are together again, they are thriving on a routine. (It helps that Jose, a signals officer, can function on 4-and-a-half hours of sleep.) Both parents are aware that their lives could be upended at any time. "It worries me as a wife and a mother whether one of us or even both of us have to go overseas, what that's going to look like for our family," says Villaphanh. While neither she nor Jose thinks a deployment to a conflict zone is imminent, the question of who would take care of their kids if it happened is never far from their minds. Looking after 5 children, Villaphanh adds, is "a lot even for us."