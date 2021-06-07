The Parents Guide to Supporting LGBTQIA+ Kids

We are offering information from queer voices and fierce parent advocates on how parents and guardians can shape their conversations around gender, sexuality, and gender expression that burst the heteronormative mold. We are working with Born This Way Foundation to help parents and caregivers support and nurture the mental health of LGBTQIA+ kids and teens who are vulnerable to depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. We are opening the closeted doors to bring light to the aspects of our lives that happen to intersect with queerness. Stories about religion, race, health care, education, home and family, mental health, and dating are all captured here for folks to read. We hope readers will question their biases as they learn so they can embrace a deeper understanding of the queer community.