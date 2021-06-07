The Parents Guide to Supporting LGBTQIA+ Kids
This month, the nation celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride, an annual commemoration of the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in June 1969. While we celebrate and recognize the history, resiliency, and beauty of the LGBTQIA+ community, the struggles of our community will not go away with the month's parades, rainbow wardrobes, and glitter confetti. We need parents, lawyers, and advocates willing to be loud allies for progress. LGBTQIA+ people and youth themselves are using every resource possible to fiercely advocate for their rights. Pride needs to happen every day and queer folks—especially our youth—shouldn't have to fight so hard.
LGBTQIA+ youth need unequivocal support and affirming care and people willing to be the voice for these children when rights are on the line. Queer children and queer parents along with their kids need safe spaces to come out as themselves. The LGBTQIA+ community faces harassment, discrimination, and violence. Queer children are bullied in classrooms and face an increased risk of self-harm and suicide. Transgender children are battling discriminatory bills that deny them access to health care and take away their right to participate in athletics.
These harmful policies are an extension of the dangerous discrimination the LGBTQIA+ community has faced for years. Studies, science, and data all provide proof that LGBTQIA+ youth are happier, healthier, and safer when they have access to social groups and spaces where they can be their authentic selves.
Our truths are denied even when we support those truths with scientific evidence—and so we resort to storytelling. We attempt to show who we are by providing access to our lived experiences. When the queer community is seen as a collection of individual humans instead of merely a group worthy of being outcast, ignored, and othered, it becomes harder to strip away our rights. When straight and cisgender folks are able to find commonalities with queer folks, it becomes harder to sit on the sidelines and watch the discrimination that we face. At least, we hope so.
Our goal with the following stories is not to create an LGBTQIA+ instruction manual for parents. The nuance of queerness, the various laws and state regulations around health care, workplace, and housing discrimination, the spectrum of sexuality and gender transition is too varied to offer "how-tos" on how identifying outside of the heteronormative works. There are too many ways to be human to try to encapsulate that. The queer community is not a monolith and shouldn't be treated as such.
Instead, the LGBTQIA+ community is like a prism: when given the proper light, it shines in infinite beautiful colors into a variety of angles.
We are offering information from queer voices and fierce parent advocates on how parents and guardians can shape their conversations around gender, sexuality, and gender expression that burst the heteronormative mold. We are working with Born This Way Foundation to help parents and caregivers support and nurture the mental health of LGBTQIA+ kids and teens who are vulnerable to depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. We are opening the closeted doors to bring light to the aspects of our lives that happen to intersect with queerness. Stories about religion, race, health care, education, home and family, mental health, and dating are all captured here for folks to read. We hope readers will question their biases as they learn so they can embrace a deeper understanding of the queer community.
We're trying to help all parents and guardians raise kids who feel proud to identify as LGBTQIA+ or who would be proud to call themselves an ally.
We're here, we're queer. Get to know us.
—Amber Leventry, guest editor
Amber Leventry is a queer, nonbinary writer and advocate. They live in Vermont and have three kids, including twins and a transgender daughter. Amber uses their words to influence and educate people on the importance of supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. They provide LGBTQIA+ inclusivity training online and in person. Follow them on Twitter and Instagram or at their Facebook page Family Rhetoric by Amber Leventry.
Coming Out
Related Content
-
What I Wish Parents Would Do When Their Kid Comes OutIn this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a teenager who began to understand her queer identity in middle school shares how parents can be positive guides through their child's coming out experience.
-
Yes, Queer Kids Can Grow Up With Faith and Church—But It Takes a VillageTransgender and queer advocates Rebekah Bruesehoff and her mom, Jamie, discuss the intersection of faith and queerness by sharing their own experiences between the church and their identities.
-
From Gen Z to Gen X, How Different Generations Talk About Gender IdentityWhen children and teens come out as nonbinary or transgender to the adults in their life, they have to do a lot of internal work to understand how they fit into the world again. We need to think about gender differently so our children don't need to break through the binaries.
-
We Came Out LGBTQ as a Family. Here's What We Learned"Coming out" looks different for every person, and it's even more complicated for families. Here is one queer mom's take on what coming out as a family can look like.
Related Content
-
Coming Out Is About More Than Who Your Child Dates: They’re Inviting You to Understand Their True SelvesYour child's label within the LGBTQ+ community is a part of how they live and understand the world. By sharing this with you through coming out, they are allowing you to know their true selves and making it easier for you to support them.
-
Second-Generation Queer: What It’s Like To Come Out to LGBTQ+ ParentsAs more adults living their authentic lives in queer relationships have children, kids are navigating the unique experience of coming out to a parent who can relate to their journey.
-
Coming Out After I Had Kids Made Our Family StrongerThose who come out later in life or after having kids experience a unique set of challenges that those who come out in adolescence or their early twenties don't. For me, seeing my relief in being my true self helped my children support me.
-
Kids Often Come Out to Their Parents Last and That's OkayParents, you might not be the first person to know everything about your child's life, especially regarding their gender and sexual identity, but that's not a bad thing. Here's why they might tell their friends first and how your reaction can make all the difference.
Support
Related Content
-
What It Means to Be an LGBTQ+ Ally—And How to Raise OneIt is incredibly affirming to have LGBTQ+ allies in our lives, and even more incredible when it comes from a non-LGBTQ+ family. Here's how to encourage your family to be allies.
-
3 Ways to Make Your Child's School More LGBTQ+ FriendlyParents and adult caregivers are the greatest advocates to help children feel supported and included in their education. Here are ways you can work with your school's administration to bring representation into the classroom.
-
5 Ways You Can Support Your Child Who Is Exploring Their Gender or Sexual IdentityAre you looking to support your child as they explore their gender and sexuality, but are not sure where to start? Being there to create safe, inclusive spaces is a great first step. Experts share how to do this and more.
-
How Parents Can Best Empower and Support Their LGBTQ ChildLGBTQ youth often have to deal with negativity. But parents and caregivers can make all the difference in helping them feel comfortable in their skin. Experts offer advice on how to help, especially during the pandemic when there is more opportunity to bond.
Related Content
-
It's Your Duty to Support Your LGBTQ+ Child’s Mental Health, Here's HowOnly one in three queer youth say their home is a supportive and safe space for them to be their true selves. Let's do better for our kids; experts share how.
-
Supporting Your LGBTQ+ Teen While They're Living Away From HomeLeaving home for the first time can be intimidating for LGBTQ+ teens. Experts share what parents should know and how they can best support their teens during this transition.
-
What Foster Parents Need To Know About Adopting and Affirming a Queer ChildThe key is and will continue to be for foster parents to listen, learn, and practice empathy for kids in the LGBTQ+ community.
-
How To Support Parents of Transgender Kids in Your CommunityParents and allies of transgender youth have the duty to listen, learn, and be gender-affirming caregivers. It takes a village of support to thrive—here are ways you can be part of theirs.
-
What It Means When Your Teen Says They're Asexual and How to Support ThemUnderstanding what asexual means is the first step to being there for them as a caregiver.
Education
Related Content
-
LGBTQ+ History in Schools: Why Teachers Need to Prioritize Queer Visibility in ClassroomsIntegrating LGBTQ+ history, content, and representation into school curriculums is critical for the well-being of all students. Here, experts explain how to do it and why it matters.
-
Finding the Right Label For Your Child's Identity Helps Them Feel SeenSelf-identifying labels are important to the queer community. Here's what labels mean to kids and why they are important in supporting identity exploration and mental health.
-
I'm a Teen Who Is Nonbinary: Here's What I Wish Parents Would Know About GenderIn this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a nonbinary teen shares what they want parents to understand about their experience with gender identity.
-
It's About Time We Made Sex Ed And Pediatric Health Care LGBTQ+ FriendlyMuch of what our children learn about sex and gender in the classroom is outdated. It's important to understand why inclusive education is important for the health and development of all children and teens and how we as parents can improve what is taught in schools.
Related Content
-
The Perils of Navigating the Transgender Health Care System as a ParentIn the wave of anti-transgender medical and sports bans, caregivers and parents discuss what is truly at stake: joy.
-
Parents, We Need to Change the Way We Discuss Gender, Sexuality, and IdentityWhen we look beyond the construct of gender and sexuality, we can help our children explore their identity without limiting their interests, joys, curiosity, and self-expression.
-
13 LGBTQ+ Celebrities and Public Figures Who Are Amazing Role Models for KidsThese out and proud LGBTQ+ role models show kids what's possible.