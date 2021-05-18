LGBTQ+ Families

Here's the Entertainment You Need to Celebrate Pride Month as a Family
Every June, people around the country celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Turning on any of these LGBTQ+ movies, shows, and songs is an easy (and fun!) way to set the stage for educational moments with your family.
What It Means to Be an LGBTQ+ Ally—And How to Raise One
It is incredibly affirming to have LGBTQ+ allies in our lives, and even more incredible when it comes from a non-LGBTQ+ family. Here's how to encourage your family to be allies.
How to Explain Pride Month to Your Child
Pride Month is a wonderful opportunity to teach your kids about what it means to be LGBTQ, the history behind the month-long celebration, and to have some fun while you're at it.
A Guide to the Different LGBTQ+ Flags and Coloring Pages for Kids
Your kids are probably familiar with rainbow LGBTQ+ flag, but did you know there are several others representing specific gender identities and sexual orientations? Learn about 14 different LGBTQ+ flags and their meanings, then print out our free coloring pages just in time for Pride Month!
Transgender Parents Are Left Out of the Parenting Discourse—and the Pandemic Makes That Abundantly Clear
The chaos of parenting during the coronavirus pandemic is no secret and there's a big focus on how moms are bearing the brunt. But we need to stop forgetting about transgender parents who are struggling just as much and often even more.
How Parents Can Best Empower and Support Their LGBTQ Child
LGBTQ youth often have to deal with negativity. But parents and caregivers can make all the difference in helping them feel comfortable in their skin. Experts offer advice on how to help, especially during the pandemic when there is more opportunity to bond.