How do I get my husband to help?
Advertisement
Q: My husband doesn't help with my daughter very much. I ask him about helping and he think he does a lot more then he actually does. He admits he doesnt do as much as me but when I ask him to help more he just says, "Well, I'm doing more then my dad ever did so you should be happy." I try to be patient but at this point we have another baby coming, and I know I can't keep up at the pace I'm going and I feel he's just being selfish, not feeding or changing her because he's eating or watching TV.
Answered by Dr. Eva Ritvo
Comments (1)