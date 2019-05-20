25 Grandmother Name Ideas We Love
Abba
Whether or not you’re a fan of the Swedish pop group, which released 19070s hits like “Dancing Queen” and “Mama Mia,” the cutesy “Abba” is a unique nickname a grandmother.
Abuela
As any Spanish-speaking family knows, “abuela” or “abuelita” translates to “grandmother” in Spanish. You can also call grandma by a shorthand version, including “tita,” “abbi,” and “lita.”
Baba
“Babusia,” the formal name for grandmother in Ukrainian, may be tough for little ones to pronounce. But the nickname version, “Baba,” is equally charming!
Bella
‘Bella” means “beautiful” in Italian – perfect for a sweet, loving, and kind-hearted grandmother!
Bibi
The Swahili language is commonly spoken in eastern and south-eastern Africa, and “Bibi” translates to “grandmother” in the language.
Cookie
Does grandma’s home always smell like freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies? Then name her after the crowd-pleasing dessert!
G-Ma
Pronounced “gee-ma,” this nickname is simply a shorthand version of “grandma.”
Gigi
This grandmother nickname doubles as a real-life moniker – think of American model Gigi Hadid. The two-syllable name, pronounced “gee-gee,” is also fun for little kids to say.
Glamma
Whenever people ask about this unusual nickname, tell them “Glamma” is short for “glamorous grandma.” Along the same lines, grandma can also go by “Glammy.”
Gram
“Gram” and “Grams” are common nicknames for a grandmother. They’re based off the traditional terms, but they’re more casual and laid-back.
Grand-mère
Many French children call their grandmother by the elegant “Grand-mère,” which can also be shortened to “Mémé.”
Kitty
Not only does this nickname evoke thoughts of a grandmother’s favorite animal, it’s also modern and trendy to boot.
Lola
“Lola” is a popular grandmother nickname in the Philippines – but you don’t have to come from the Southeast Asian country to use it.
Lolly
What’s more adorable than a grandma who goes by “Lolly?” A grandfather who goes by “Pop!” Put the two named together for a play on a favorite childhood candy: the lollipop.
Lovie
Back in 2013, Kris Jenner reported that her grandchildren call her “Lovie,” because she doesn’t like the way “grandma” sounds.
MawMaw
With its French Cajun roots, “MawMaw” is widely used throughout Louisiana. Also consider the similar-sounding “MeeMaw” as a traditional Southern grandma nickname.
Minnie
Calling all Disney lovers! Give grandma the nickname “Minnie,” which is especially cute if grandpa goes by “Mickey.”
Momsie
If your grandmother acts like very motherly, consider calling her “Momsie” (or “Mumsie” if you have origins in the United Kingdom).
Moo-Moo
“Grand-moo” is an lovable term for any grandma, especially one who loves animals. You can further shorten this nickname to “moo-moo.” How cute!
Nanna
Not only is “nana” sweet and affectionate, it’s also easy for little kids to pronounce.
Nonna
If grandmother has Italian origins – or simply a talent for making mouthwatering pasta dishes – then her call by this endearing term. It means “grandma” in Italian.
Oma
The German word “großmutter” translates to “grandmother.” But the short and sweet “Oma” is a common nickname for a female grandparent.
Tootsie
This name first came to prominence from the 1982 film "Tootsie" – and also from the taffy-like Tootsie Roll candies.
TuTu
Does grandma dream of serene beaches, tropical palm trees, and fun-loving luaus? Then dub her “TuTu,” which is the Hawaiian version of “grandma.”
Yia Yia
Pronounced “Ya Ya” (and sometimes spelled that way too), this happy-sounding name means “grandmother” in Greek.