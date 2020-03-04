Gay Parents

Second-Parent Adoption Was the Only Option My Wife Had to Gain Parental Rights of Our Kid

Same-sex couples continue to face hurdles when it comes to building a family. That includes the need for second-parent adoption, which ensures the non-biological parent has legal rights to their child. I know firsthand how difficult and draining that process is. And now, as the Trump administration pushes to remove protections from same-sex couples wanting to adopt, I wonder if the battle will just get worse.