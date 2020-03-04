Family Dynamics

What makes a family? Learn about traditional and non-traditional family relationships, including single-parent families, families with gay parents, military families, and more. Try these tips for making your family work regardless of your family make-up.

Most Recent

Here's the Entertainment You Need to Celebrate Pride Month as a Family

Here's the Entertainment You Need to Celebrate Pride Month as a Family
Every June, people around the country celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Turning on any of these LGBTQ+ movies, shows, and songs is an easy (and fun!) way to set the stage for educational moments with your family.
What It Means to Be an LGBTQ+ Ally—And How to Raise One

What It Means to Be an LGBTQ+ Ally—And How to Raise One
It is incredibly affirming to have LGBTQ+ allies in our lives, and even more incredible when it comes from a non-LGBTQ+ family. Here's how to encourage your family to be allies.
Increased Child Tax Credits Will Support Kids in Single-Parent Homes

Why Extending the Child Tax Credit is One Solution to Our Broken Child Support System
For the more than 70% of single moms who receive no child support from the other parent, increasing President Biden's child tax credit through 2025 would be a game-changer.
How to Explain Pride Month to Your Child

How to Explain Pride Month to Your Child
Pride Month is a wonderful opportunity to teach your kids about what it means to be LGBTQ, the history behind the month-long celebration, and to have some fun while you're at it.
A Guide to the Different LGBTQ+ Flags and Coloring Pages for Kids

A Guide to the Different LGBTQ+ Flags and Coloring Pages for Kids 
Your kids are probably familiar with rainbow LGBTQ+ flag, but did you know there are several others representing specific gender identities and sexual orientations? Learn about 14 different LGBTQ+ flags and their meanings, then print out our free coloring pages just in time for Pride Month! 
Elliot Page Says 'I Knew I Was a Boy When I Was a Toddler': 'Absolutely, 100%'

Elliot Page Says 'I Knew I Was a Boy When I Was a Toddler': 'Absolutely, 100%'
Elliot Page came out as a transgender man last December.
Advertisement

More Family Dynamics

Ezra Furman Announces She Is a Trans Woman and a Mom: 'This Has Not Been an Easy Journey'

Ezra Furman Announces She Is a Trans Woman and a Mom: 'This Has Not Been an Easy Journey'
"I've come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it's complex, but it's complex to be any sort of woman," the musician, 34, wrote on Instagram.
The Way Lil Nas X Described Coming Out to These Kids Is Just So Pure

The Way Lil Nas X Described Coming Out to These Kids Is Just So Pure
And the way the kids "relate" is just so damn funny.
JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Coming Out as LGBTQ: 'The First Time That I've Felt So Personally Happy'

JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Coming Out as LGBTQ: 'The First Time That I've Felt So Personally Happy'
How to Navigate Family Estrangement

How to Navigate Family Estrangement
Surrogate Still Caring for Baby Nearly 1 Year Later as COVID Prevents Parents from Leaving China

Surrogate Still Caring for Baby Nearly 1 Year Later as COVID Prevents Parents from Leaving China
California Throuple Raising 2 Kids Say Their Unique Road to Parenthood Is 'Like Winning the Lottery'

California Throuple Raising 2 Kids Say Their Unique Road to Parenthood Is 'Like Winning the Lottery'

How Latinas Are Redefining Single Motherhood

Raising a kid on your own or with a coparent takes grit and determination, but it’s amazingly rewarding, according to the more than 400 single Latina moms we surveyed. Even though you do most of the heavy lifting, you’re not alone. That’s good news—and where things can sometimes get tricky.

All Family Dynamics

6 Ways to Teach Your Child to Accept Every Type of Family

6 Ways to Teach Your Child to Accept Every Type of Family
Multigenerational Homes Are on the Rise—Here's How to Make It Work For Your Extended Family

Multigenerational Homes Are on the Rise—Here's How to Make It Work For Your Extended Family
I Didn't Know English Well When I Moved to the US—and It Was Little Gestures From Others That Made All The Difference

I Didn't Know English Well When I Moved to the US—and It Was Little Gestures From Others That Made All The Difference
Man on Reddit Tells Sister to Lower Her Dating Standards Because She's a Single Mom

Man on Reddit Tells Sister to Lower Her Dating Standards Because She's a Single Mom
Inside the Mind of 'Family Annihilators'

Inside the Mind of 'Family Annihilators'
Shouldering the Mental Load on Your Own

Shouldering the Mental Load on Your Own
The Mental Load When There Are Two Moms to Carry the Burden

The Mental Load When There Are Two Moms to Carry the Burden
The Mental Load of the Black Mother

The Mental Load of the Black Mother
How We Talk About Dads Adds to the Mental Load on Moms

How We Talk About Dads Adds to the Mental Load on Moms
The Changing Face of the American Family

The Changing Face of the American Family
Transgender Parents Are Left Out of the Parenting Discourse—and the Pandemic Makes That Abundantly Clear

Transgender Parents Are Left Out of the Parenting Discourse—and the Pandemic Makes That Abundantly Clear
My Partner and I Both Use Wheelchairs: This Is How We Parent Despite Our Disabilities

My Partner and I Both Use Wheelchairs: This Is How We Parent Despite Our Disabilities
As Black Parents Raising a White Child, We Face Racism Every Day

As Black Parents Raising a White Child, We Face Racism Every Day
Documenting My Grandfather's Experience of the Holocaust Taught Me About the Resilience of Fatherhood

Documenting My Grandfather's Experience of the Holocaust Taught Me About the Resilience of Fatherhood
11 Ways Single Parents Are Staying Sane While Social Distancing

11 Ways Single Parents Are Staying Sane While Social Distancing
How Parents Can Best Empower and Support Their LGBTQ Child

How Parents Can Best Empower and Support Their LGBTQ Child
Great Names for Aunts and Uncles You'll Want to Use From the Start

Great Names for Aunts and Uncles You'll Want to Use From the Start
This is How Sibling Dynamics Can Change as Your Kids Grow Up

This is How Sibling Dynamics Can Change as Your Kids Grow Up
'It Doesn’t Get Easier, but I Get Stronger': How Family Traditions Helped One Mom After Child Loss

'It Doesn’t Get Easier, but I Get Stronger': How Family Traditions Helped One Mom After Child Loss
I Became a Single Dad at 19 and Here's My Advice to Others

I Became a Single Dad at 19 and Here's My Advice to Others
Why I'm Letting My 3 Year Old Help Plan My Wedding

Why I'm Letting My 3 Year Old Help Plan My Wedding
Raising Five Siblings: 'I Became Their Mom, Dad, and Sister at 17'

Raising Five Siblings: 'I Became Their Mom, Dad, and Sister at 17'
Are ‘Granny Pods’ Really the Ideal Guest Room for Grandparents?

Are ‘Granny Pods’ Really the Ideal Guest Room for Grandparents?
'I Had 4 Babies in 13 Months': How IVF, Surrogacy, and a Surprise Pregnancy Grew a Loving Family

'I Had 4 Babies in 13 Months': How IVF, Surrogacy, and a Surprise Pregnancy Grew a Loving Family
This Is How to Introduce Your Teenager to Your New Partner

This Is How to Introduce Your Teenager to Your New Partner
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com