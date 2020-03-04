Coping with Divorce

Divorce and separation are tough on every family, but there are ways to make this trying time easier for you and your children.

5 Things Parents Should Do After Separating From a Partner
Transitioning from married to single life can be hard and so is knowing what to do next. Here are ways parents can work through the fear of going through the divorce process.
My Marriage Ended During the Pandemic. Mom Friends and Self-Care Are Giving Me Strength
My husband of 12 years asked for a divorce during the pandemic. On top of everything I was already dealing with, I now needed to make sure my kids were OK with new life changes. But I found strength through my mom friends and finally focusing on self-care. 
Co-Parenting? Here Are 4 Reasons to Appreciate That Time Without Your Kids
Not having your kids with you because of a co-parenting schedule can be difficult, especially during the pandemic. I've been doing it for three years and here's my advice on how to stay happy and sane.
My Painful Divorce Only Made Me Want to Get Remarried Even More
After my troubling divorce, I had to adjust to life as a single mother to a 2-year-old daughter. It wasn't easy. But in the back of my mind, I knew I wanted to find love again and, once I did, I took the leap into a second marriage. After someone questioned why I would do it again, I felt stronger in my resolve.
My State Required Me to Take a Co-Parenting Class With My Ex, Here's What I Learned
The class aimed to teach us how to navigate co-parenting in a mature and healthy way. This is what it was really like.
3 Ways to Get Divorce Right, According to Real Moms
It's not always easy raising children with your ex, but these parents navigate the awkwardness for their kids. Here, they share how to make co-parenting work. 
Angelina Jolie Doesn't Cry in Front of Her Kids. I Think That's a Big Mistake.
Do you cry in front of your kids as I do, or keep your emotions hidden like Angelina Jolie?
Mom's Powerful Post Pays Tribute to a Rather Unlikely Person: Her Ex
This ex-couple has co-parenting down to a science, but it didn't come easily. Still, this mom wants other former couples to know, it can happen if they "stop making excuses" and "come together" for their kids.
Pediatricians Can Help Kids Deal With Their Parents' Divorce
These Divorced Parents Thanking Their Ex's New Spouses Will Give You All the Feels
9 Rules to Make Joint Child Custody Work
When Parents Are Separated

Making a Child Comfortable in Two Homes

It can be tough for kids to get used to the idea of having two places to call home. Here's how to help them make the adjustment.

Shared Custody, Different Rules
11 Rules for Helping Your Child Deal With Divorce
Helping Your Child Deal with the Aftermath of Divorce
How to Handle Kids' Questions about Divorce
Dealing with Divorce
Age-by-Age Guide on the Effects of Divorce on Children
Easing the Pain of Divorce
