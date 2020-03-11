Children & Divorce

How to Be a Great Co-Parent If You Don't Get Along With Your Ex
Even if you're not best friends with your ex, it's OK. It may not be realistic for some people. But you can still be a great parent anyway.Read More
5 Things Co-Parenting Families Can Do to Make Back-to-School Season Easier
It's important for co-parenting families to streamline communication and establish the kids' schedule ahead of a busy school year. Family law experts share practical tips to help parents start the school year on the same page.Read More
This Mom's Inspiring First-Day-of-School Photo Shows Co-Parenting at Its Best
Successful co-parenting isn't easy, but it's possible, according to this mom.Read More
Mom's Message to Ex's New Girlfriend Goes Viral, Shows Us What Co-Parenting Is All About
Payton has more people to love her this way, and what more could a mother ever want for her child?Read More
You Go, Girl! Jana Kramer's Sweet Father's Day Post Is Co-Parenting #Goals
Kramer's sweet message to her estranged husband Mike Caussin on Father's Day celebrates the love the parents share for their baby girl, and it's perfect.Read More
How to Prep Your Children for a Pregnancy with a New Partner
We've got eight tips for making your pregnancy announcement with a new partner go smoothly for your children from previous relationships.Read More