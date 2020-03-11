Children & Divorce

If you're going through a divorce, your kids will need special attention. Here's the scoop on how to protect them, make them feel loved, and help them through custody issues.

Most Recent

How to Be a Great Co-Parent If You Don't Get Along With Your Ex

Even if you're not best friends with your ex, it's OK. It may not be realistic for some people. But you can still be a great parent anyway.
5 Things Co-Parenting Families Can Do to Make Back-to-School Season Easier

It's important for co-parenting families to streamline communication and establish the kids' schedule ahead of a busy school year. Family law experts share practical tips to help parents start the school year on the same page.
This Mom's Inspiring First-Day-of-School Photo Shows Co-Parenting at Its Best

Successful co-parenting isn't easy, but it's possible, according to this mom.
Mom's Message to Ex's New Girlfriend Goes Viral, Shows Us What Co-Parenting Is All About

Payton has more people to love her this way, and what more could a mother ever want for her child?
You Go, Girl! Jana Kramer's Sweet Father's Day Post Is Co-Parenting #Goals

Kramer's sweet message to her estranged husband Mike Caussin on Father's Day celebrates the love the parents share for their baby girl, and it's perfect.
How to Prep Your Children for a Pregnancy with a New Partner

We've got eight tips for making your pregnancy announcement with a new partner go smoothly for your children from previous relationships.
More Children & Divorce

How to Tell Your Kids That You're Getting a Divorce

Try these tips to help you have this difficult conversation with your kids.
10 Children's Books That Help Explain Divorce

A great story can help your kids make sense of what's happening when parents split up — and the complex emotions they're feeling. Consider reading one of these books about divorce with your kiddos.
This Is the Time of Year Couples Are Most Likely to Get Divorced

8 Tips for Better Co-Parenting After Divorce

13 Inspirational Co-Parenting Quotes from Celebrities

These Are the U.S. Cities With the Highest and Lowest Divorce Rates

This Stepmom's Viral Photo Captures How Beautiful Co-Parenting Can Be

It's no wonder this awesome glimpse of a happy blended family is racking up likes across social media.

All Children & Divorce

With Brad & Angelina Divorcing, What Happens to the Kids?

Explaining Shared Custody to Kids

What to Consider When Creating a Custody Agreement

