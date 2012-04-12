Advice for Stepparents: 7 Ways to Connect With Stepkids

Be open to your stepchildren's interests -- you never know what new activity you'll enjoy together. My stepdaughter and I play Just Dance on the Wii, something I may never have tried without her. She loves fashion and I find it fun to browse in stores when I'm looking through her eyes. And remember that curiosity goes both ways. If you're an avid tennis player or horseback rider, and they show an interest, give it a shot! You might find yourself with a new hobby buddy. Also, have some rituals that you share. Because of our work schedules, my stepdaughter and I usually have breakfast together. It gives us time to catch up, and morning is usually the time when she's talkative and asking for all kinds of advice. Remember that a step-relationship is created, and maintained, by the two people within it: parent and child.

Allison Fishman is a food and lifestyle writer, author of You Can Trust A Skinny Cook and host of Yahoo's Blue Ribbon Hunter. She lives in New Jersey with her husband and stepdaughter.