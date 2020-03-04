Blended Families

Wayne Brady to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Partner's Newborn Baby Boy: 'Honored to Be in His Life'
Wayne Brady and ex-wife Mandie Taketa are also parents to 18-year-old daughter Maile.
Kids Surprise Stepfather With Sweet Dad-Posal Just In Time for Father's Day
One man has always loved his stepkids as if they were his own. But now, the family is making things official in the sweetest way possible.
What Do I Do if My Ex is Willing to Co-Parent Well But His Partner Won't Cooperate?
Investing in cooperative co-parenting is worth the time and effort for the benefit of the child, but can be a huge challenge. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how to keep building the relationship even when things get difficult.
How to Co-Parent in Harmony During COVID-19, From an Ex-Couple Who Had a ‘Happy Divorce’
The coronavirus pandemic is bringing some new rules to co-parenting. As co-parents to a 16-year-old, here are our tips for navigating this new normal.
6 Things to Consider When You Get Engaged After Kids
Getting engaged when you or your partner (or both) have kids can make the union a little more complicated. I know, I've been there. But don't worry, you can navigate it when knowing what to plan for.
Being the Photographer at My Ex-Husband's Wedding Was the Best Co-Parenting Decision I've Ever Made
Seeing everyone stare, wasn’t easy. And neither was hearing the officiant introduce the new Mr. And Mrs. Shawn Gipford. But my son’s reaction at the end of the night made me realize I made the best co-parenting decision to photograph my ex's special day.