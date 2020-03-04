Blended Families

Are you consider a second marriage? Many people who want to remarry find themselves weighing the issues that come with blending two families. Our insights will give you plenty to think about before taking this step.

Wayne Brady to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Partner's Newborn Baby Boy: 'Honored to Be in His Life'
Wayne Brady and ex-wife Mandie Taketa are also parents to 18-year-old daughter Maile.
Kids Surprise Stepfather With Sweet Dad-Posal Just In Time for Father's Day
One man has always loved his stepkids as if they were his own. But now, the family is making things official in the sweetest way possible.
What Do I Do if My Ex is Willing to Co-Parent Well But His Partner Won't Cooperate?
Investing in cooperative co-parenting is worth the time and effort for the benefit of the child, but can be a huge challenge. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how to keep building the relationship even when things get difficult.
How to Co-Parent in Harmony During COVID-19, From an Ex-Couple Who Had a ‘Happy Divorce’
The coronavirus pandemic is bringing some new rules to co-parenting. As co-parents to a 16-year-old, here are our tips for navigating this new normal.
6 Things to Consider When You Get Engaged After Kids
Getting engaged when you or your partner (or both) have kids can make the union a little more complicated. I know, I've been there. But don't worry, you can navigate it when knowing what to plan for.
Being the Photographer at My Ex-Husband's Wedding Was the Best Co-Parenting Decision I've Ever Made
Seeing everyone stare, wasn’t easy. And neither was hearing the officiant introduce the new Mr. And Mrs. Shawn Gipford. But my son’s reaction at the end of the night made me realize I made the best co-parenting decision to photograph my ex's special day. 
How to Navigate Parenting Decisions as a Stepparent With Little Input
It can be frustrating when you’re left out of decisions pertaining to parenting your stepkids. From one stepmom to another, here’s my advice on how to have your voice heard.
How to Introduce a Future Stepparent to Your Kids
So you have a special someone in your life and want to introduce them to your kids. Great! But here are a few things to consider when taking that next step.
Bonus Family is the Name We Use for Stepfamily
Co-Parenting With Alicia Keys: My Blended Family
Mom Lives with Husband, Ex-Husband and Ex's Girlfriend to Co-Parent 6 Kids: 'It Works for Us!'
3 Ways to Get Divorce Right, According to Real Moms

Holiday Hacks and Survival Tips Every Stepmom Needs

Being a stepparent isn't always easy, especially during the holidays. Follow these tips to avoid stress and create happy memories with your stepchildren.  

